Tony Leung Wins Best Actor at 36th China Golden Rooster Awards for the First Time

Tony Leung Wins Best Actor at the 36th China Golden Rooster Awards

(The following article is based on content provided by the China News Network)

Xiamen, Fujian – The 36th China Golden Rooster Awards announced the winners on the evening of November 4th. Among the prestigious winners was Tony Leung, who was nominated for the first time and won the coveted “Best Actor” award for his role as “Mr. He” in the movie “Unknown”. This year’s awards ceremony was held in Xiamen, Fujian.

Alongside Tony Leung, He Saifei also won the Best Actress award for her role as “Teacher Qi” in “Chasing the Moon”. Both actors triumphed after being nominated for the first time, showcasing their exceptional talent and skill. “Fengshen Part 1: Chaoge Fengyun” won the highly-regarded Best Feature Film award, while “The Wandering Earth 2” received the Special Jury Award.

Members of the jury praised Tony Leung’s performance, describing it as calm, delicate, and relaxed. They noted his profound and powerful interpretation of the complex character with multiple identities, highlighting his mature performance style. In an interview, Tony Leung revealed that he dedicated three months to practicing Mandarin with a teacher in preparation for his role as “Mr. He”. His commitment and preparation undoubtedly contributed to his impressive win.

Tony Leung, who has been in the industry for over 41 years, expressed his enduring love for acting. He believes that through his roles, he is able to experience the richness of various lives and continuously learn new knowledge. He thanked the Golden Rooster Awards for recognizing his passion and talent.

In the highly competitive Best Actress category, He Saifei stood out with her portrayal of “Teacher Qi”. Overwhelmed with joy and surprise, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the recognition. After decades of hard work and the challenges of the creative process, He Saifei felt that her efforts were finally vindicated.

The film “Fengshen Part 1: Chaoge Fengyun” received the esteemed Best Feature Film award. Li Xuejian, who played “Ji Chang” in the movie, won the Best Supporting Actor award. This is Li Xuejian’s second Golden Rooster Award, having previously won one 32 years ago.

“The Wandering Earth 2” received the Special Jury Award, making it the sequel’s second Golden Rooster win. Director Guo Fan was visibly emotional during the award ceremony, expressing his gratitude for the recognition. He acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the entire crew and likened them to the engine in the film, emphasizing their collective achievement.

The China Golden Rooster Award, jointly sponsored by the China Film Association and the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, has been recognizing excellence in the film industry since its establishment in 1981. This year’s awards presented a total of 20 accolades, including Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Feature Film.

Congratulations to all the winners of the 36th China Golden Rooster Awards for their exceptional contributions to the film industry.

Reporter: Li Siyuan, Xiamen, Fujian

