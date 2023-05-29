Tragedy of the Circunvalación: cantata to request that the TSJ ratify the ruling against Amoedo

Relatives and friends of the victims of the Circunvalación tragedy will ask this morning that the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of Córdoba ratify the sentence against Alan Amoedo one year after the historic sentence was handed down in a case that shocked the entire country.

Amoedo was sentenced to 9 years in prison “for simple homicide with eventual intent”, a novel application figure in local jurisprudence.

“We are fighting for the TSJ to confirm the ruling now. Let there be a cultural change and thus the youth stop dying en masse due to road accidents”, he told Profile Cordoba Carlos Viñolo, father of Sol, one of the fatal victims of the crash.

Cantata. This Monday the claim will be made through an “a capella” cantata of the song “I come to offer my heart”, by Fito Páez in front of the headquarters of Courts I.

Pablo Toch, Juli Rivarola, Juan Iñaki, Mery Murúa, Lucas Heredia, Raly Barrionuevo, Coti Chávez and Paula Emili Rodríguez will perform the song by the artist from Rosario to request the ratification of the ruling by the high court.

Ring Road Tragedy. The episode occurred on May 17, 2021 when the driver Alan Amoedo ran over and killed Sol Viñolo and Agustín Burgos on the shoulder of Avenida de Circunvalación. The only survivor was Fernanda Guardia, who suffered serious injuries.