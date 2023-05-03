Trump increasingly involved in the rape complaint: “He pushed her and lowered her stockings”

A friend of E. Jean Carroll supported this Tuesday the writer’s story about his supposed rape by Donald Trumpdeclaring during a civil trial who received a phone call about the attack minutes after it happened.

The writer Lisa Birnbach She told a jury in Manhattan federal court that she remembered “vividly” Carroll calling her one night in the spring of 1996 and telling her that Trump had just attacked her in a fitting room in the lingerie section from the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York.

The rape allegation surfaced in Carroll’s 2019 memoir “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.” Under questioning Monday, he denied fabricating his claims to push publicity for the memoir.

E. Jean Carroll, Trump’s accuser, arriving at the trial. PHOTO: AFP

The Carroll’s civil lawsuit for assault and defamation alleges Trump raped her and then tarnished her reputation by claiming in an October 2022 post on her Truth Social platform that the former Elle magazine columnist’s case was an “absolute scam” and a “falsehood and lie.”

Trump, who seeks to return to the presidency of the United States in 2024, denied the accusations and said he never met Carroll, whom he accuses of fabricating the story.

The witness’s strong statement on Trump’s rape accusation

Birnbach, the author of numerous books including “The Official Preppy Handbook,” said Carroll told her that Trump pushed her against the wall, pulled down her stockings, and “penetrated her with his penis.”

“I whispered to him: ‘E. Jean, he raped you. You should go to the police,'” Birnbach testified.

On Monday, Carroll completed his third day on the witness stand, recounting the alleged assault and taking cross-examination from a Trump lawyer, who challenged nearly every aspect of his account.

Lisa Birnbach, the defense witness, arriving at the trial. PHOTO: AFP

More allegations against Trump

Another witness in the case was Jessica Leeds, 81, who accuses the former US president for a alleged rape on a flight in the late 1970s.

She was summoned as a witness for the defense of the writer and former journalist E. Jean Carroll, who has seated the former president (2017-2022) on the bench for rape and defamation.

Leeds recounted in Manhattan federal court that “in 1978-79”, in a plane to New York had to get up from his seat in first class because a businessman, referring to TrumpI had tried kiss her on the neck and touch her.

“no wordscame out of nowhere (…) He tried to kiss me, to touch my breasts“, said Leeds in the civil process that began last week after the allegations of rape and defamation of Carroll, 79, who requests financial compensation from Trump.

Alina Habba, Trump’s lawyer. PHOTO: AFP

Under oath, he explained that he found the strength to get up when Trump ‘put his hands under my shirt’.

“It seemed to me that it lasted forever,” despite the fact that only “seconds” passed, said the witness for Carroll’s defense, who accuses Trump of having raped her in a changing room of a New York department store in 1996.

Jessica Leeds had already spoken about this case in The New York Times in 2016, a few weeks before the presidential election that brought Trump to the White House.

Trump had refuted allegations of sexual assaults during the debate against Democrat Hillary Clinton for the presidential elections of that year, which “enraged” Jessica Leeds.

“I was mad because I was lying“, recalled Leeds, who has been called as a witness to try to persuade the 9 jurors of Trump’s predatory behavior.

Protesters against Trump. PHOTO: AFP

The case is one of several legal challenges facing the 76-year-old Republican, who is seeking a return to the White House in next year’s elections.

Last month, the mogul pleaded not guilty in a criminal case related to paying a porn actress under black before the 2016 election.

Trump is also under investigation for his attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 election in the state of Georgia, as well as his handling of secret documents and his involvement in his supporters’ storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Protesters against Trump. PHOTO: AFP

