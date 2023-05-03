Determining Storage Stability of Middle Distillates – Technology Science Research

Sensor-supported quick method enables estimation of the storage period

The BigOxy accelerated aging method for investigating the storage stability of fuels.

A newly developed method makes it possible to determine the storage stability of middle distillates such as heating oil or diesel fuel. The method is based on a fast method (BigOxy) combined with a sensor for online measurement of selected data. By means of increased temperature and pressure, the BigOxy process enables effects in combustibles and fuels to be displayed within hours or days, which otherwise only occur after months or years. The prediction tool was developed by OWI Science for Fuels gGmbH in a research project.

The background to the development is that better building insulation and higher efficiency of burners and motors reduce consumption and increase storage times. Knowledge of the storage stability of fresh middle distillates and the remaining stability of combustibles and fuels that have already been stored are therefore becoming more important.

From the fuel data collected in the project, a model of the storage stability could be developed with a mathematical function, with which the course data of a storage can be approximately predicted. To predict the storage stability of middle distillates, the results of an initial analysis, the course of accelerated aging (online measurement of the sensor data) and the analysis values ​​at the end of accelerated aging must be entered into the model. Together with an indication of the storage temperature and the expected storage period, values ​​can then be predicted as they are likely to occur in long-term storage. The prediction tool then outputs the start and end values ​​to be expected, as well as the point in time when the greatest change in the composition of the combustibles and fuels is to be expected.

The model is already suitable as a basis for further investigations, and depending on the application, the accuracy that has been achieved so far is already sufficient to obtain valuable information. The accuracy of the model could be improved in further testing and some of the conversion factors may still need to be differentiated between different fuel types.

A total of 14 different combustibles and fuels and their mixtures were examined. These included 4 different low-sulphur heating oils according to DIN 51603-1, rapeseed methyl ester, hydrogenated vegetable oil, a paraffinic synthetic product and a fatty acid methyl ester made from used cooking oil. With the help of the forecast data, the quality and possible uses of fuels can be better assessed in the future. In addition, the method also offers an opportunity to map and assess the long-term effects of additives in a short time, which can be very useful in product development.

The OWI Science for Fuels gGmbH is an independent and non-profit research institution. In cooperation with partners from industry and research, OWI researches and develops concepts and technologies in the fields of energy-efficient use of liquid conventional and alternative combustibles and fuels as well as innovative efficiency technologies. The goal is technically mature, low-greenhouse gas and low-emission solutions for the heat generation and mobility of tomorrow. OWI is an institute affiliated with RWTH Aachen University and sees itself as an intermediary between basic research and application. In the context of technology transfer, OWI works on projects financed by public funds as well as industrial research contracts. Customers include, for example, manufacturers of household heating systems, companies in the automotive supply industry, the mineral oil industry and thermal process technology.

company contact

OWI Science for Fuels gGmbH (OWI)

Michael Ehring

Kaiserstrasse 100

52134 Herzogenrath

49 (0)2407 / 9518 – 138



https://www.owi-aachen.de

Press contact

OWI Science for Fuels gGmbH

Michael Ehring

Kaiserstrasse 100

52134 Herzogenrath

49 (0)2407 / 9518 – 138



https://www.owi-aachen.de