BB Cream for the face: This is what the 2-in-1 product is supposed to do

Practical 2-in-1 products can save time and money. This also includes the BB Cream, a tinted day cream that combines moisturizing care and make-up in one product. Read here which variations of the cream are available and for whom they are suitable.

The BB in BB Cream stands for “Beauty Balm” or “Blemish Balm”. Translated, this means something like beauty balm or covering balm. It is a tinted day cream that combines moisturizing care and make-up in one product. The practical 2-in-1 cream cares for and protects the skin and covers reddened skin and small imperfections. A BB Cream is therefore moisturizing day care, make-up and sun protection in one product. The creams come in different compositions, making them suitable for all skin types. The BB Cream was originally developed in Germany in the 1960s to meet the needs of irritated skin after laser treatments by soothing it and concealing redness. The mix of care and foundation is now considered a trend product and is sold worldwide. You can find out here which BB Cream is available and which is suitable for which skin type.

How well does a BB cream cover?



The opacity of BB creams is not as strong as that of a classic foundation because the proportion of color pigments in the cream is lower. However, this makes the texture lighter, the BB Cream can be spread more easily on the face and combines two steps in that you only have to apply the BB Cream instead of day cream and foundation. The color pigments contained should blend better with the skin and conjure up a natural complexion.

Which BB Cream suits which skin type?



Choosing the right BB Cream depends on your skin type. There are BB creams for dry skin as well as for mature or impure skin. The different variants often differ in terms of their opacity and the composition of the ingredients. BB creams also always contain a sun protection factor, but you should also use a suitable sunscreen for the face in summer, because BB creams are not sufficient for effective protection when there is increased UV radiation.

BB Cream for all skin types

This BB Cream should be suitable for all skin types. It contains ingredients such as organic jojoba oil and provitamin B5 and is intended to moisturize the skin throughout the day. In addition, the BB Cream has a sun protection factor of 20 and protects the skin from UV radiation. Products that, according to the manufacturer, are suitable for every skin type are actually made for people with uncomplicated skin, because the composition of active ingredients is not tailored to the special needs of impure or particularly dry skin.

BB Cream for oily skin

Oily skin appears oily, shiny and prone to breakouts – this is due to overproduction of the sebum glands. A mattifying BB Cream is the right choice here because it conceals the shine of oily skin. This mattierende BB Cream is supposed to moisturize the skin for 24 hours and even reduce pores and impurities. The cream offers medium sun protection with a sun protection factor of 20.

BB Cream for combination skin

Combination skin combines two different skin types, dry and oily skin. Therefore, this skin type needs a BB Cream that not only moisturizes but also does not have an additional greasy effect. Alternatively, you can also apply a moisturizer to the drier parts of your face – usually the cheeks – before applying a BB Cream. This BB Cream contains moisturizing glycerin and hyaluronic acid and protects the skin from UV rays with a low sun protection factor of 15.

BB Cream for impure skin

Impure skin needs the most attention and has the most special needs. It is important that the ingredients of the BB Cream have an antibacterial effect and can thus prevent impurities. Increased opacity is also useful, because only then can pimples and redness be covered. This BB Cream with a high sun protection factor of 40 was specially developed against impure skin. By adding silica, the cream is said to counteract the oily shine of impure skin.

BB Cream for mature skin

Mature skin loses moisture, resilience and elasticity. A BB cream should therefore contain particularly caring ingredients in order to meet the needs of mature skin. Therefore, as you age, use one moisturizing BB Cream, for example with the active ingredient Q10 or hyaluronic acid. A sensible alternative is also the so-called CC Cream (“Colour Correction Cream”), because this should even out bumps such as pigment spots and even reduce small wrinkles.

How to use BB Cream correctly



Clean your face thoroughly in the morning and then apply the BB Cream to dry skin. With normal skin, BB Cream can completely replace the day cream. If you tend to have dry skin, it is advisable to apply an additional moisturizer before using the BB Cream. For optimal distribution of the BB Cream, place a pinhead-sized dab on the forehead, cheeks, nose and chin. You can then massage in the cream. Alternatively, you can use one for this Foundation-Pinsel If you tend to have impure skin, use a BB Cream that is suitable for your specific skin type and, if necessary, apply another layer of BB Cream to achieve greater coverage.

