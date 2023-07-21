Two cities in Argentina were chosen among the 10 best in Latin America for tourism

Two destinations in Argentina well-known worldwide and that capture the attention of most of the tourists who come to the country to enjoy their free time were chosen in a ranking of the best cities in Latin America for sightseeing.

It’s about the City of Buenos Aires and Mendozawhich were selected by The World´s Best Awards de e Travel + Leisure (T+L) in the category “favorite cities in Central and South America”, with the particularity that those who defined the Top 10 were the readers of the publication, who cast a total of 685,000 votes.

Ranking: which are the cities with the best balance between work and personal life

To award the final score to each of the cities, the following criteria were taken into account: attractions and monuments, culture, food, friendliness, shopping and value: the iconic city of Cuzco, from Peru, was the winner, and in second place was Cartagena (Colombia), while San Pablo (Brazil) completed the podium.

The Top 10 of the best tourist cities in Latin America

Cusco is one of the most beautiful cities in Peru and was chosen as the best in Latin America in this ranking.

Cusco, Peru; score: 87.78.

Cartagena, Colombia: 85,99.

Sao Paulo, Brazil: 85.41.

Quito, Ecuador: 85.05.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 84.83.

Mendoza, Argentina: 84.79.

Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala: 84.15.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: 83.89.

Lima, Peru: 82.66.

Bogota, Colombia: 82.45. .

The attractions of Buenos Aires

Buenos aires city.

According to the publication that made the ranking, Buenos Aires is the gateway for foreign tourists and offers a large number of places to visit, with a great diversity of landscapes, shopping centers, cultural tours, sporting events, and more.

It is also known as “The Paris of Latin America“, for the great French architectural legacy that is installed in iconic buildings such as the Palace of Justice, the Buenos Aires National College and the Estrugamou Palace.

It also has iconic corners and recently artificial intelligence defined which are the most beautiful in the city.

The attractions of Mendoza

Mendoza.

Inevitably associated with the vino, Mendoza is one of the most beautiful provinces that Argentina has to visit, said the publication that made the ranking. It is located in the Cuyo region and bordered by the Andes Mountains.

Mendoza capital is a very nice destination where you can visit the Cerro de la Gloria to appreciate a great view of the city, the General San Martín Park, the Plaza Independencia and the picturesque bars in the city center.

ED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

