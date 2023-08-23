Two Films in the Summer Box Office Exceed 3 Billion Yuan for the First Time in Chinese Film History

First time! Two films in the summer file broke through 3 billion yuan

In a historic moment for Chinese cinema, two films in the summer schedule have exceeded 3 billion yuan at the box office. According to the data from Beacon Professional Edition on August 23, “All or Nothing” and “She Who Disappeared” have both achieved this impressive milestone.

“All or Nothing,” produced and distributed by Tao Piao Piao Film and Television, China Film, Wanda Film, and others, has been performing steadily at the box office. Zhu Yuqing, director of the China Film Foundation’s investment and financing special fund, commented that the film tackles hot social topics and succeeds in resonating with audiences from different social classes and backgrounds.

As of August 23 noon, the total box office earnings for the summer file of 2023 have reached a staggering 19.3 billion yuan. The film “Fengshen Part 1” continues to generate positive word-of-mouth, while “All or Nothing” currently holds over 40% of the film schedule. The release of the new film “School Dad,” which is a parent-child comedy, has also garnered attention. Industry insiders predict that the overall box office earnings for the summer season could reach a record-breaking 20 billion yuan.

The news article acknowledges that the information was sourced from Shanghai Securities News and China Securities Network. The article concludes with a disclaimer from Oriental Fortune, stating that the publication of this content is purely for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice.

This breakthrough in the summer box office demonstrates the growing strength and popularity of Chinese films, and the industry’s ability to connect with audiences from diverse backgrounds. As more and more films achieve such remarkable milestones, the Chinese film industry is expected to continue flourishing and breaking new records.