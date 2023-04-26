UNDERCOVER x Disney’s latest joint series Lookbook and full-item photo album are officially released

Continuing the previous preview, UNDERCOVER and Disney have officially launched a new cooperation series. The Lookbook reveals a variety of “Star Wars” themes, as well as clothing items for classic characters such as Mickey Mouse, Tinker Bell, Winnie the Pooh, and Bambi.

First up, the Star Wars capsule collection is led by two leather jackets with Darth Vader Darth Vader and Star Wars: First Dawn posters printed on the back through retro-inspired imagery reminiscent of the original trilogy In addition to the interpretation, as a Star Wars fan, Takahashi Jun himself brought back the elements of UNDERCOVER’s 2016 spring and summer series this time, injecting the words “SITH” and “JEDI” into black and white shirts and T-shirts, and emphasizing the details of ” Star Wars Six: Return of the Jedi, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the film’s release, is particularly eye-catching with the reversible MA-1 bomber jacket and Yoda Master Yoda’s shirt and shorts suit.

In addition, a luxurious satin jacket decorated with Mickey Mouse on the front and back leads a simple knitted cardigan, a series of beloved character Tee, handbags, and wallets, which arouse people’s innocence and Dreamy impression.

The above-mentioned series will first land in Hankyu Department Store Osaka Umeda and Isetan Shinjuku pop-up stores today (April 26), and then on April 29 through all UNDERCOVER stores and the official website. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.