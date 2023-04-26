Only 608g, using AMD Ryzen Z1 processor ROG Ally game handheld officially released on May 11- HKEPC Hardware in the computer field

advertising

ROG announced on the 26th that it will release the Windows OS portable game console ROG Ally on May 11th. Players can enjoy the unparalleled gaming experience brought by ROG no matter when and where. ROG Ally is only 608g, with an ergonomic body design, allowing players to comfortably and easily take their favorite PC games out. With the advanced AMD Ryzen Z1 series processors, it is effortless to control AAA game masterpieces and various independent games. Equipped with a 7-inch FHD 120Hz touch screen, the compact screen can also bring players a lifelike game screen, and the screen brightness can reach up to 500nits, even if the player is outdoors, the game screen can be seen at a glance.

ROG will live broadcast the ROG Ally online conference at 10:00pm on May 11th. If you want to know more details about ROG Ally, you can go to ROG HK Facebook to watch the live broadcast of the online conference. Don’t miss it!

Enjoy amazing performance anytime, anywhere

ROG Ally is equipped with a brand new APU – AMD Ryzen Z1 series processor and RDNATM 3 graphics card, bringing unprecedented performance to a portable gaming machine. Whether it’s an independent game or a 3A masterpiece relying on hardware specifications, you can easily play it on ROG Ally. A good heat dissipation system is an indispensable part of powerful performance. ROG adopts a zero-weight dual fan system with ultra-thin heat sinks and high-density heat pipes to ensure that the entire body of ROG Ally can stay cool, bringing players Comfortable and stable gaming experience. Equipped with 16GB DDR5 memory and up to 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage device, you have enough space to prepare to play a variety of games, and can also greatly shorten the loading time, providing a smooth and extremely portable PC gaming experience with zero lag. Portability and comfort are extremely important for portable game consoles.

Even with a powerful performance and cooling system, ROG Ally has excellent portability and comfort. ROG Ally only weighs 608g, which will not bring a heavy burden to players.

Using the Windows 11 operating system, all games are available in Ally

ROG Ally is equipped with the Windows 11 operating system, and players can launch unlimited game platforms or game streaming services including Xbox Game Pass, Steam, and EA play, allowing players to use ROG Ally to play games from different publishers first. ROG Ally’s joystick and buttons or touch screen also allow players to easily operate the Windows desktop, allowing players to easily discover their favorite PC games.

ROG Ally has a built-in exclusive Armory Crate interface, which can help players quickly switch performance modes, start games, monitor game programs, or set multiple function settings such as Aura Sync. In addition, ROG Ally also comes preloaded with 90 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, players can instantly play hundreds of high-quality games for free.

Small screen with perfect details

ROG Ally is equipped with a 7-inch 120Hz FHD touch screen, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 100% sRGB wide color gamut, and supports Adaptive Sync, allowing players to enjoy extraordinary dynamic and clear images at all times without screen tearing or stuttering Case. In addition, the brightness of the screen is as high as 500nit, combined with Corning DXC glass film to further reduce the reflective rate, even in bright outdoor environments, players can easily enjoy the details of the game.

Multiple modes to experience the fun of the game

In addition to the usual portable mode, ROG Ally can also connect to external displays, TVs and controllers through the dedicated ROG 2-in-1 connection and charger (optional), immerse yourself in games through a wider screen, or share with friends and family play together. In addition, ROG Ally can also be connected to the ROG XG Mobile external graphics card box (optional) through a dedicated port, turning it into a home gaming console with top performance.