Buy cheap Roborock Q7 Max & Max+ from 377€ (04/2023)

The new Roborock Q7 Max is the successor to the very good and extremely popular Roborock S5 and has been given more suction power and can also be purchased in a bundle with a suction station as Max+.

The Roborock S5 was one of the most popular cleaning robots on the market. Can the Chinese manufacturer with the Roborock Q7 Max clear up as well? The Roborock S7 Max is available individually or as a Max+ bundle including a suction station. The price varies accordingly 376,65€ on Ebay.de



(Vacuum and wipe in one go)

The technical data of the Roborock Q7 Max & Max+

Roborock Q7 Max / Max+

suction power 4200Pa Navigation PreciSense LIDAR battery pack 5200mAh wipe function yes, electronically controlled, contact pressure 300g working hours ~3h/ ~300m² dust chamber/water tank 470ml/350ml volume ? suction station only in the Max+ bundle, 2.5 liter dust bag Features App mapping

time plans

3D Mapping

Multiple floors

cleaning routines

Alexa voice control

carpet detection

Extraction station (Max+)

Q series? Now what is this again?

With the successor to the Roborock S5, the naming has also changed somewhat. The newly created Q series is supposed to popular features the S series in the cheaper models take over and in addition to that drain per Extraction station optionally possible make. The Q series is, so to speak, the middle class and the S series the premium range with exclusive features such as the VibraRise wiper plate.

Q7 Max or alternatively Q7 Max+

There are no technical differences in either version, but the Q7 Max+ Bundle comes with the practical extraction station. This is also compatible with the models of the new S series. In this suction station is a 2,5 Liter Dust container mounted, which for round 7 weeks can be sufficient (depending on use and dust and your own 4 walls) and relieves you of a lot of work with the manual emptying of the dust container in the vacuum robot.

The dust bin measured in the vacuum robot 470 Milliliter and the Water tank is still 350 milliliters. If you want to do without the suction station, you can also use the normal S7 MaxV vacuum cleaner, but in return you have to regularly empty the dust container yourself.

Now with up to 4200 Pa suction power

In the past few months, the suction power has increased with almost all providers and of course with the Roborock Q7 Max too. From a purely technical point of view, it now belongs with the specified maximum suction power of 4200 Pa one of the most powerful household aids that can clean autonomously.

Dank carpet detection will the Suction power automatically increased. However, the full suction power is not necessary on hard floors such as laminate, tiles, parquet or similar. Here it is sufficient to clean with the lower suction levels.

Of course, you can also wipe, but without the much better functioning VibraRise wipe function. This is only available in the S7 model and makes the wiping plate vibrate and thus clean more effectively. In the Roborock Q7 Max, the Mop electronically moistened and only normal dragged behind, albeit with an additional one contact pressure von 300g.

A decent running time of 300 minutes

Roborock advertises one Duration von ~3 hours / 300m² in the best case. Here you have to say clearly: only in the ideal case. If your apartment has an unfavorable layout, the robot has to drive around a lot or there is a lot of carpet (high suction power), then this time will not be reached.

Ultimately, this only plays a subordinate role, because if the battery runs out during the work process, the vacuum cleaner drives self-employed in the charging station return, charges the battery and continues to clean on its own until his goal is fulfilled.

Good app as always

With the PreciSense LIDAR Laser Sensor the vacuum robot navigates unerringly through the premises. thereby become obstacles recognized and bypass, so will they spaces mapped and can in the Roborock App vivid being represented. Theoretically, you can have the vacuum cleaner cleaned without an app, but then I can’t use many of the convenience features.

With the app you can use the vacuum cleaner set up, adjust, save maps, edit maps (no-go areas, restricted areas), schedules create and a targeted one cleaning according to plan recall. You don’t need to have studied rocket science to do this. In the past, the manufacturer was able to convince with a clean and intuitive app.

However, we currently do not know the number of maps to be saved. The advertised 3D rendering is certainly quite nice to orient yourself a little better in space. For most it will probably only one hardly used Gimmick be.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

In terms of price, the mid-range device is aimed at the lower price ranges at €399 or €599 with a suction station in a bundle. This makes the price significantly cheaper than the premium S7 MaxV model, which is sold individually for €799 or in a bundle as MaxV+ with a suction station for ~€1000. And then there is also the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra with cleaning and suction station for a mere €1400.

Sure, the features of the premium model are different. For most people, vacuuming and wiping and the optional suction station are probably enough.

Technically, nothing great new is offered here. However, details have been revised or improved and, above all, the suction power has been significantly increased. In terms of price, however, the vacuum cleaner is very interesting on its own or with a suction station.