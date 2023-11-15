Unveiling of 73 Ming and Qing Calligraphy Masterpieces at Tianjin Museum

“Exhibition of Ming and Qing Calligraphy Collection” Unveiled at Tianjin Museum

On November 15, the Tianjin Museum opened its doors to a stunning exhibition showcasing 73 pieces (sets) of calligraphy masterpieces from the Ming and Qing Dynasties. The exhibition, titled “Line Walking – Exhibition of Ming and Qing Calligraphy Collection”, aims to narrate the story of calligraphy development during these historical periods.

Featuring works by influential calligraphers such as Shen Zhou, Zhu Yunming, and Dong Qichang, the exhibition provides a comprehensive overview of the evolution of calligraphy art during the Ming and Qing Dynasties. Among the highlights are national first- and second-grade cultural relics, including Wen Zhengming’s cursive “Five Rhymes and Two Poems”, Dong Qichang’s “Lin Tie Juan” in running script, and Liu Yong’s regular script “Shangqing Zixia scroll”.

The carefully curated collection not only showcases the classic calligraphy works of important calligraphy schools in Chinese art history but also includes masterpieces by calligraphers representing different stages of calligraphy art evolution.

The “Line Walking – Exhibition of Ming and Qing Calligraphy Collection” offers visitors a unique opportunity to appreciate the artistic prowess of more than 60 renowned calligraphers. The unveiling of these masterpieces at the Tianjin Museum is set to draw art enthusiasts and historians alike, providing an unmissable insight into the rich cultural heritage of the Ming and Qing Dynasties.

The exhibition is expected to be a significant cultural event, shedding new light on the profound influence of calligraphy during an important period of Chinese history.

