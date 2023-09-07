Home » VAK – The Islands
VAK – The Islands

VAK – The Islands

(c) Angelica Elliot

Sound even by sludge standards VAK unusual. The Swedish quintet opens up its own sound with growing enthusiasm and looks for fresh approaches. This applies to their third work more than ever, which is primarily dedicated to progressive and psychedelic realms, which sticks to the established stoner sludge foundation and goes over it with a bit of synthetics. Melvins, Mastodon and Genghis Tron were obviously the inspiration for the insane, dark and at the same time completely wacky „The Islands“.

It all starts relatively normally with several shorter tracks in a row. This is where “Panorama” stands out, whose grumpy riff together with distorting synthetics comes across as really uncomfortable. Angry vocals as a counterpoint to the drums, which sometimes seem to be leaning back, increase the intensity. However, as soon as VAK venture into far-reaching spheres, it becomes spectacular. For example, there is “Speed ​​Of Images”, a grueling eight-minute track that gets to the heart of the musical rejuvenation. Endless loops push into noise and even industrial areas, the instrumental caesuras are ominous and disturbing, can be driven psychedelic. Like Oranssi Pazuzu recording a stoner sludge record.

It only gets more wacky (and longer) in “Melody Junkie”, which takes a lot of time for precise structures. Post Rock meets Prog, the atmosphere becomes more and more oppressive before an imaginary switch flips five minutes later. Poison and bile take matters into their own hands, nasty disruptive fire finally leads to a hymn-like, meandering finale. In comparison, “Sewer Café” is almost conventional, prominent use of synthesizers aside. The squirming loops suit the sound surprisingly well, making the sludge components appear even more menacing, while all around it almost rears up like a hook.

A lot of patience, good nerves and staying power, these are the ingredients for enjoying “The Islands”. Yes, the electronic loops and psychedelic excursions can really get on your nerves, but that’s by design. This is how VAK stand out from the crowd and at the same time show that such approaches work on all levels, with short as well as long numbers. Thick riffs and hook collide with noisy unrest and menacing synthetics while the progressive spirit suffers from wanderlust. The Swedes put on an exciting third album, which is certainly anything but digestible, but which underlines the great class of the quintet and has visionary qualities – an exciting, thrilling undertaking.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 01.09.2023
Available through: Indie Recordings / Plastic Head (Soulfood Music)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VAKsthlm

