Putin and Kim Jong-un will meet soon – EntornoInteligente

the north korean leader Kim Jong-un could meet soon with the president Vladimir Putin and discuss possible arms deals, a US national security official has said. USApointing to deeper ties between the two countries in their confrontation with Washington.

As the isolation of Russia for his war on Ukraineanalysts say it has seen rising value in North Korea. On the other hand, the relations of North Korea con Russia they have not always been as warm as they were during the height of the Soviet Unionbut now the country is reaping clear benefits from the need for friends it has Moscow.

Here is how relations began between North Korea y Russiaand how they are narrowing:

How deep are the political ties?

The Communist North Korea formed in the early days of the Cold War with the backing of the Soviet Union. Later, North Korea fought against On and their allies of USA y United Nations until reaching a standstill Korean War of 1950-1953with extensive help from China and the Soviet Union.

North Korea heavily relied on Soviet aid for decades, and the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s it contributed to a deadly famine in the North.

The leaders of Pyongyang have often tried to use Beijing y Moscow to balance. At first, Kim He had a relatively cool relationship with Russia y Chinawho joined USA in the imposition of strict sanctions on North Korea for their nuclear tests.

After your country’s most recent nuclear test in 2017, Kim he took steps to mend the ties.

In 2019 he met for the first time with Putin in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

In a message to him national day of russia in June, Kim promised”hold hands” con Putin and strengthen strategic cooperation.

Russia has joined China in his opposition to new sanctions against North Koreablocking an initiative led by USA and publicly dividing the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the first time since it began punishing Pyongyang in 2006.

The most striking sign of the deepening of ties came in July, when the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoiguvisited Pyongyang and toured an arms exhibit that included the banned ballistic missiles of the Norte. Later, during a military parade, he stood next to Kim and waved at the missiles.

How has the war in Ukraine affected the relationship?

North Korea has reciprocated with his public support for Moscow after what Russia invade Ukraine. It was one of the only countries to recognize the independence of the Ukrainian regions claimed by Russiaand expressed support for the Russian annexation of parts of Ukraine.

USA has accused North Korea to supply arms to Russia, but it is not clear if deliveries have been made. So much Russia as North Korea They have denied these accusations, but have promised to intensify defense cooperation.

“Moscow’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine has ushered in a new geopolitical reality in which the Kremlin and (North Korea) may become ever closer, perhaps to the point of resurrecting the quasi-alliance relationship that existed for the Cold War“, wrote Artyom Lukinprofessor at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, in a report for 38 North.

FILE PHOTO: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 25, 2019 (Reuters)

It is remarkable that Pyongyang has begun to use the new expression “tactical and strategic collaboration” to describe his relationship with Russiahe added.

On Monday, Shoigu told the Russian media that Moscow is studying the possibility of carrying out joint military maneuvers with North Korea.

“Why not, they are our neighbors. There is an old Russian saying that you do not choose your neighbors and it is better to live with them in peace and harmony.”, he declared to the agency Interfax.

What are the economic ties?

Last year, Russia y North Korea Train travel resumed for the first time since it was halted during the coronavirus pandemic. COVID. The train was carrying an unusually opulent cargo: 30 thoroughbred horses.

Shortly after, Russia resumed oil exports to North Koreaaccording to data from United Nationsthe first shipments of this type on record since 2020.

The vast majority of trade North Korea goes through Chinabut Russia it is a potentially important partner too, particularly for oil, experts said. Moscow He has denied having breached the sanctions of the HIMbut Russian tankers have been accused of helping to evade limits on oil exports to North Korea and sanctions watchers have reported that workers remain in Russia despite the ban.

Russian officials have spoken openly of “work on political agreements” to employ between 20,000 and 50,000 North Korean workers, despite the resolutions of the UN Security Council that prohibit such agreements.

Russian officials and leaders of Ukraine’s occupied regions have also discussed the possibility of North Korean workers helping rebuild war-torn areas.