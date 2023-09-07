Greentech Mobility: 45% of Germans see digitization as the key to the traffic turnaround

Exciting new study on the IAA mobility trade fair: 45 percent of Germans see digital mobility services as the key to the traffic turnaround: Sustainable progress in the mobility sector is impossible without data and networking

Greentech Mobility: Data is the new gold

Digital services and technologies are the driving force behind the traffic turnaround. 45.4 percent of Germans ascribe a decisive role to digital mobility services in shaping the traffic turnaround. Those surveyed place great hopes in artificial intelligence and thus in intelligent traffic management.

More than half of the respondents (51.4 percent) believe that the provision of real-time data on the traffic situation makes a positive contribution to the traffic transformation. In particular, 36.9 percent are hoping for better utilization of public transport through digital services. This is the result of a survey by the opinion research institute Civey on behalf of eco – Association of the Internet Industry e. V., at the end of July 2023 among 2,500 people, on the occasion of the IAA at the beginning of September.

“The survey results show one thing clearly: digital technologies and services are part of the solution to accelerate the turnaround in traffic and thus relieve the burden on citizens, the environment and traffic infrastructure,” says Oliver Süme, CEO of the eco association. This year’s IAA has the motto “Experience Connected Mobility” – but until then there is still a long way to go in Germany.

The main reason for the lack of speed on the way to smart, sustainable mobility is that companies and consumers still have reservations and uncertainties about sharing mobility data. For example, it is still unclear whether the sovereignty over the data of connected vehicles lies with manufacturers, vehicle owners or possibly also the users, and there is also a lack of knowledge of legally secure options for anonymizing personal data.

Greentech IAA: Mobility data forms the basis for mobility platforms

“Mobility data forms the basis for mobility platforms that provide information, for example, on the capacity utilization and availability of means of transport or optimally control traffic flows and provide appropriate answers to increasing urbanization and changing mobility needs. Sustainable and innovation-driven progress in the mobility sector is almost impossible without meaningful data and its availability and networking,” warns Süme.

Greentech cars: future of mobility: needs better availability of mobility data and clear legal framework for data sharing

On the occasion of the IAA Mobility, the eco association published its demands and recommendations for action to politicians in a guideline paper in order to pave the way for the digital transformation of the mobility ecosystem and to accelerate the traffic turnaround. A clear legal framework for mobility data and uniform data standards as well as a larger amount of available data are now needed. The public sector in particular must play a pioneering role here.

“The data stocks of the public sector and municipal transport companies are of enormous importance for smart city projects and networked mobility. In order to improve the availability of this data, the public sector needs a legal right to open data and the municipalities need better technical and human resources,” says Süme.

In order to fully exploit the potential of mobility data, the necessary infrastructure must also be created and expanded in order to be able to process the corresponding amounts of data. This applies to the gigabit infrastructure, storage capacities in data centers and smart transport infrastructures. Here, too, there is still a need to catch up in Germany. The complete guideline paper is available for download free of charge.