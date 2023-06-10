MacBook Air (M1) with 25 GB plan at a top price

Are you looking for a cheap MacBook Air and at the same time need a new mobile phone plan? Then what Curved offers might be of interest to you. You have the opportunity to get the elegant Apple notebook together with the “Mobile M” tariff in the o2 network at a significantly lower price than from the network operator directly. We’ll show you why it’s a great deal.

MacBook Air (M1) with 25 GB plan for €59.99 per month

At Curved, everyone who joins gets a MacBook Air want to treat yourself, but don't want to put around 900 euros on the table right away, a great offer. You get the chic notebook from Apple M1 chip, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD as a premium for the o2 "Mobile M" mobile phone contract for 59.99 euros per month as well as a one-off fee of 5.99 euros for additional payment and shipping. The connection price does not apply to campaigns. Instead of paying 83.99 euros per month directly at o2, you can get the Apple bundle at Curved with a good discount.

The tariff includes an Allnet/SMS flat rate as well as 25 GB 5G/LTE data volume in the o2 network and can be used with a mobile router (sold separately) with the MacBook Air or of course your smartphone. The special thing about this tariff: You get 5 GB of data volume per year. So in the second year you already have 30 GB of data volume.

The details of the tariff at a glance:

Network: o2

Tarif: Mobile M

Allnet and SMS flat rate

25 GB 5G data allowance (max. 300 MBit/s Download)

(max. 300 MBit/s Download) EU-Roaming inklusive

24 month contract term, 1 month notice period

The volume of data increases every year 5 GB an

MacBook Air with a 25 GB plan: Who is the offer worth for?

The costs of the tariff bundle at a glance Basic charge

(monthly) 59,99 Euro additional payment

(once, at the beginning of the contract) 1 Euro connection fee

(once, at the beginning of the contract) omitted Shipping

(once) 4,99 Euro Total cost after 24 months

(in the event of termination at the end of the minimum contract period,

monthly and one-off costs added) 1.445,75 Euro device value

(current online best price according to idealo.de) 920,64 Euro effective cost tariff

(total costs less device value) 525,11 Euro Effective cost tariff per month 21,88 Euro

MacBooks are considered to be particularly stable in price – so it’s all the more gratifying when an offer with decent savings potential appears. In the price comparison, you still have to shell out at least 920 euros for the MacBook Air M1 in the offered configuration (256 GB, 8 GB RAM). If you subtract this value from the total costs over a minimum contract period of 24 months, you stay 525,11 Euro left for the tariff what 21.88 euros per month is equivalent to. That is a very low price for an Allnet and SMS flat rate including 25 GB 5G/LTE data volume with up to 300 MBit/s. The normal price for the tariff bundle at o2 is a whopping EUR 83.99 per month. With Curved, you save over a period of 24 months 576 Euro.

The calculation with the low price only works if you cancel at the end of the minimum contract period. If you should forget that, the contract will not be extended by another year, but can be canceled monthly.

Alternative mit Unlimited-Tarif: Macbook Pro M2

The M1 chip is not enough for you and you would rather have the newer and more powerful Macbook Pro M2? Then there is also a suitable contract with Curved with an unlimited tariff. You get the chic laptop from Apple M2 chip, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD as a premium for the o2 "Mobile Unlimited Basic" mobile phone contract for 87.99 euros per month as well as a one-off fee of EUR 63.99 for additional payment and shipping. You get that 100 Euro Cashback. If you subtract the value of the device (about 1,259 euros) and the cashback from the tariff costs, you get a effective monthly price of 34.03 euros.



The details of the tariff at a glance:

Network: o2

Tarif: Mobile Unlimited Basic

Allnet and SMS flat rate

Unlimited 5G data volume (max. 3 MBit/s Download)

(max. 3 MBit/s Download) EU-Roaming inklusive

24 month contract term, 1 month notice period

