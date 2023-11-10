Verizon to Offer Advertising Version of Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery Max Streaming Services for $10 a Month

Verizon to Offer Ad-Supported Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery Max Streaming Bundle for $10

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Verizon is gearing up to offer a new streaming bundle that includes ad-supported versions of Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery Max for a monthly cost of about $10. This discounted price is a significant drop from the original $17 cost for both services. The telecom company is expected to announce the details of the new package in the coming weeks.

The move comes as a strategic effort by Verizon to attract more customers in the competitive streaming space. It also marks the first time that Verizon will offer Netflix content with ads, signaling a shift in the company’s approach to content delivery.

As part of the deal, both Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery will share revenue with Verizon. The news of this upcoming streaming bundle has triggered mixed reactions in the market. Following the announcement, Netflix shares experienced a slight decrease of 0.4%, while Warner Bros. Discovery shares saw a 1.9% increase. Verizon shares, on the other hand, edged down 0.3%.

This initiative by Verizon reflects the evolving landscape of streaming services and the various bundling strategies that companies are now exploring to stay competitive. It also highlights the increasing influence of telecom providers in the streaming market.

It will be interesting to see how this new bundle will impact the streaming industry and whether it will attract a significant number of subscribers to Verizon’s offering. The introduction of ad-supported versions of popular streaming services at a reduced cost could potentially shake up the market and change the way consumers access their favorite content.