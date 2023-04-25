Video | Xiao Zhengnan debuted for 20 years, the first solo concert will be in Guangzhou: to fulfill the promise to Guangzhou fans many years ago

Text/Video/Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Hu Guangxin intern Huang Junying

On April 22, Xiao Zhengnan appeared in Guangzhou and held a press conference, announcing that the 2023 “Continuing Memory” 20th anniversary commemorative concert will be held in Guangzhou on May 19. This will be his first solo concert since his debut 20 years ago.

Today, Xiao Zhengnan is more well-known as a TVB actor, but when he first debuted, he was also the “newcomer king” who swept all the major awards ceremonies in the Hong Kong music scene. He was the champion of the 2001 Sun Project High-Quality Music Succession Competition. After his debut in 2002, he won the “Most Promising Newcomer Gold Award” of the Top Ten Chinese Golden Songs and the “Most Popular Male Newcomer Gold Award” of the Top Ten Golden Songs. At the press conference, Xiao Zhengnan sighed: “I have been a singer for a very short time, and I haven’t had a chance to communicate with everyone on music. After 20 years of tempering and growth, the experience of acting has also given me a strong foundation in music. I got more inspiration and inspiration from the Internet.” The theme of this concert is “Continuing Memories”, and Xiao Zhengnan “sings new songs from old songs”, reinterpreting previous songs by himself who has experienced the ups and downs of life, bringing everyone a new feeling .

The first solo concert in life is of great significance. Why did you choose Guangzhou instead of Hong Kong?

Xiao Zhengnan told the reporter of Yangcheng Evening News that this is to fulfill the promise he made to Guangzhou fans many years ago: “When I first debuted, I did four album promotions in Guangzhou. At that time, I promised fans to come here for a concert. It’s been twenty years. Everyone has been waiting for a long time, and I’m here to fulfill my promise.” Of course, he also looks forward to this concert being able to enter other cities in the Greater Bay Area, “I plan to concentrate on doing well Guangzhou stage, I hope to have the opportunity to sing in Hong Kong and other places in the future.”

In terms of track selection, this concert will closely follow the theme of “memory” and set up old songs that many fans and friends are familiar with. At the same time, this year’s new songs “Little Big Man” and “HEA Explosive” will also be added. Talking about his favorite song, Xiao Zhengnan said that it is “Great Wheel”, because it tells the time when he was growing up, watching the changes in Hong Kong and Macau made him feel very inspirational, and he also hopes that this song can bring fans Positive positive energy emotions of friends. At the same time, Xiao Zhengnan revealed that friends Wu Zhongheng and Au Yongquan will be present in this concert. Regarding whether his wife will be able to come to the scene, he said: “I also hope very much, but she seems to be going out to shoot a travel show at that time, and I don’t know if she can come at the moment.”

After completing this solo concert, Xiao Zhengnan will continue to join the filming group and cooperate with Zheng Zeshi in TVB’s new drama “Shenqi Boy”. As for the focus of future work, will it be music or film and television? Xiao Zhengnan said with a smile: “I listen to TVB, I will do whatever TVB asks me to do.” But he also looks forward to trying more music, “I hope to cooperate with more mainland musicians and get out of my music comfort zone.” .

