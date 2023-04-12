Governor Arabela Carreras signed the approval for the Public Tender to build a new Kindergarten in Viedma, which will be built by the company INSERSAN SA, with a budget of $102,574,455 under the national program Fund Nº46.

The infrastructure is part of a series of school buildings that the Province announced through the Ministry of Education and Human Rights.

According to details of the workthe construction includes 3 rooms, with toilets incorporated in each room, with countertops and sinks.

It also has circulation, a Multipurpose Room, Government area, an adapted toilet, warehouse and machine room. Each room will have an independent exit to the outside, in order to carry out educational and recreational activities in the open air.

Outside, perimeter sidewalks, municipal sidewalks, an expansion beach and fences will be built around the entire perimeter of the land. The total area to be built is 433.30 m2.



