Home Entertainment Viedma will have a new kindergarten
Entertainment

Viedma will have a new kindergarten

by admin
Viedma will have a new kindergarten

Governor Arabela Carreras signed the approval for the Public Tender to build a new Kindergarten in Viedma, which will be built by the company INSERSAN SA, with a budget of $102,574,455 under the national program Fund Nº46.

The infrastructure is part of a series of school buildings that the Province announced through the Ministry of Education and Human Rights.

According to details of the workthe construction includes 3 rooms, with toilets incorporated in each room, with countertops and sinks.

It also has circulation, a Multipurpose Room, Government area, an adapted toilet, warehouse and machine room. Each room will have an independent exit to the outside, in order to carry out educational and recreational activities in the open air.

Outside, perimeter sidewalks, municipal sidewalks, an expansion beach and fences will be built around the entire perimeter of the land. The total area to be built is 433.30 m2.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  The emotional impact of migration through the eyes of an artist

You may also like

Río Tercero: a fire caused total losses in...

Bullrich promised the countryside to lift the exchange...

Glittering Stars, Stars Appear at FRED MONSIEUR FRED...

Exploring the Different Types of Casino Bonuses Available...

Sinsacate will put social land up for sale:...

Mauricio Macri: “We are going to go to...

He was convicted of sexual abuse of a...

Electronic commerce: Nike opened its own “e-commerce” for...

Michael Jordan’s shoes set a world record

Mojave Audio MA-201fet: FOH tuner’s new style of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy