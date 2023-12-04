Virgo Horoscope: December 4-10 – Venus Inspires, Neptune Clarifies, and Love Blooms

The upcoming week brings good news for those born under the sign of Virgo. According to the horoscope for the week of December 4 to 10, Venus will stimulate Virgos to plan a trip, experience pleasant moments, and overcome difficult situations. Meanwhile, Neptune will begin its direct path, bringing clarity to commercial doubts and mistrust.

In terms of money and work, Neptune’s direct path signifies a time of clear decision making in business partnerships and legal matters. After a period of receiving offers that left Virgos feeling doubtful, the change in Neptune’s direction will provide the clarity needed to move forward confidently.

The week’s horoscope also points to positive changes in love, emotional, and social life. With Venus moving into Scorpio, Virgos will feel more expressive and kind. This will also be a good time for a short trip to experience pleasant moments and potentially start a new relationship.

In terms of health and wellness, the change in Neptune’s direction and Venus’s change of sign suggest that anyone feeling listless or lacking strength will begin to feel better every day.

The horoscope also includes a tip to improve vibrations and suggests a ritual for cleansing the physical and energetic body of emotional anguish.

The best day of the week for Virgos is predicted to be Mars, allowing for strength and encouragement to plan goals for the last month of the year.

The key advice from the horoscope is to become aware of the importance of cleansing energy bodies to attract better situations.

The horoscope for Virgo’s week of December 4 to 10 offers a mix of positive changes and practical advice to make the most of the upcoming week.

