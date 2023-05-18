VOID, the videoclip that presents the new single by You Sign it to me

It was seen coming. Since the refoundation of the trio with the milestone that marked “New beginning” In their career together in 2022, You Señalemelo returned to the stages of Argentina and Latin America to reunite with their audience and began to share new materials –at first as live surprises and then on platforms–. Such was the case with the luminous “Las Flores Bleed” and also with “Nena, tell me something.”, a refined and powerful ballad.

“VOID” is the fourth release since You Sign It to Me, who broke into it towards the end of 2022 with “Nuevo Comienzo”, his first material after II, his second album of 2017, and the single “Pastizal” (2019). “Don’t try to change destiny” opens the lyrics of “VOID”. The single will go in a crescendo of intensity, incorporating electronic music resources as you know how to do so well, point it out to me, in a letter that explores the theme of destiny and fortune, the forces that control everything, from the most macro ” like water, which only flows, and only the moon raises it again” to the most personal “for no reason a path led me to you, we collided like stars, your fragment will always be in me”.

“VOID” is presented together with a video clip produced and directed by Marcelo Burgos and Federico Luis Tachella, regular collaborators of You Point it out to me. The members of the trio, Juan Saieg, Gabriel “Cocó” Orozco and Lucca Beguerie Petrich are the actors in this second installment of a story that sees them involved in entanglements where various forces will twist the fate of the video clip they want to make. We will see them in tangles on the one hand with a video producer and on the other with a mafia gang linked to a bookmaker. Together, they enter a meeting in a skyscraper to present the idea of ​​a video clip. The refusals follow one another but the video clip begins to develop and adjust to those limitations imposed on the fly. If at first they play themselves, the cuts will force them to all kinds of adventures and role-playing in a video that turns on itself to reflect and criticize, with a high dose of humor, the verticalism linked to artistic production and some of the clichés of audiovisual production. The enigmatic video of “Baby, tell me something.”, where the musicians play blindfolded before a mafia leader, begins to find its explanation here.

Only time will tell how the story continues for the trio, both in the fiction that they have been basting together in their last two video clips and in the path that they opened with “Nuevo Comienzo” and that has been giving refreshing songs that are highly anticipated by all their followers.