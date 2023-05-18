a surprise Palme d’Or honor

Harrison Ford today received an unexpected Palme d’Or of honor at the Cannes Film Festival. Award given to him before the start of the first official screening of Indiana Jones and the dial of fate (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) a movie as entertaining as it is interesting; and that intelligently adapts the 80 years of the actor.

“I am deeply moved by this distinction,” said Ford; who did not expect to receive this Palme d’Or, since the festival did not announce it.

The brief act happened just before seeing Ford put the Indiana Jones hat back on. In the eponymous film, he is accompanied by the British Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays her goddaughter in the film; Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and the young Frenchman Ethann Isidore, who somehow inherits the role of Stopper (Short round) in the cursed temple («The Temple of Doom»).

Harrison Ford’s new film

The adventure feature film is directed by James Mangold. And it will not disappoint fans of the saga because there are appearances by some emblematic characters from previous installments. Also, because it’s so much better than The kingdom of the crystal skull (The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) the latest Indiana adventure, 15 years ago.

This new story is set in New York in 1969. And it shows an Indiana Jones about to retire as an archeology professor and who suffers from the separation of Marion (Karen Allen), whom he married at the end of the previous installment.

But Helen Shaw, daughter of his old friend Basil (Toby Jones) and Indy’s goddaughter, arrives; who is also an archaeologist and dealer in precious objects. Her appearance causes Indiana to embark on an adventure that will take him around the world, as usual in the saga.

Jones’s Last Adventure

The best thing about the film, which will be released worldwide at the end of June, is that Harrison Ford is 80 years old and Indiana maybe a little younger, but many like to see that he has the energy and strength of the previous films.

Nor did he lose any of his charisma or intelligence, and he continues to move like nobody else in complicated situations; with strange and quirky friends helping him in every corner of the world. Just as it happens in this story with Antonio Banderas, who plays a Greek fisherman and diver.

It is his personality -exploited in the script of a film full of winks for fans of the saga- respects the most recognizable elements of Indiana Jones. But she puts a new character on him with the use of more special effects, including the digitally rejuvenated face of Ford and Mikkelsen for a key sequence in the film.

Although it lacks a bit of the soul of the first three installments, it serves as an excellent exercise in nostalgia for the generations that grew up watching the Indiana Jones movies. These are: in search of the lost ark (The Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981), In the cursed temple (“The Temple of Doom”, 1984) and The Last Crusade (“The Last Crusade”, 1989).

The producers and the actor assured from the first moment that this is the end of the character. Whether they comply or not remains to be seen, because in Hollywood they are specialists in squeezing every last drop out of their most profitable characters and sagas.

Han Solo and Indiana Jones

And Ford is one of the most popular actors in cinema, thanks mainly to two roles: that of Han Solo and that of Indiana Jones. With the first dead, there was only hope of seeing him again with the hat, the whip and the leather jacket, the archaeologist’s uniform.

The opportunity took 15 years to arrive. And he does it under the direction of James Mangold -next director of the installment of Star Warswhich will tell the rise of the Jedi – in place of Steven Spielberg, who stays on as executive producer of the creature that he developed more than 40 years ago on the idea of ​​George Lucas.

An idea that proved to be a success from that first adventure related to the lost ark, which had a budget of 18 million dollars and raised 389 million, according to data from the specialized website. Box Office Mojo.

