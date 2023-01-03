Waited for 7 years! “The Return of the Great Sage” director’s new work “Deep Sea” is scheduled to be a milestone in Chinese comics and visually break through the limits

The wait is finally here, the new masterpiece of domestic animation, will you watch it?

The movie “Deep Sea” is scheduled for the first day of the Lunar New Year, and the “Deeper Than the Sea” version of the poster was released at the same time, designed by Huang Hai.

It is reported that the film is very fresh in the history of Chinese film: the main creator is the first to develop and apply the “particle ink” technology, and the visual style breaks through the “limit of human imagination”. Following “The Return of the Great Sage”, director Tian Xiaopeng has been working on it for seven years.

According to reports, the movie “Deep Sea” tells the story of a modern girl “Sansuke” who strays into the gorgeous deep-sea world, but encounters a unique life journey because of this.

Tian Xiaopeng once said that “Deep Sea” is his “child” who has been conceived for many years, and it is a work he will do in his life. The story has been in his mind for many years, and even his Weibo name “Deep Sea Stranger” a long time ago came from this.

It is reported that “Deep Sea” is an art concept based on ink and wash Chinese paintings that integrate hundreds of colors, and the beautiful pictures are three-dimensionally presented using three-dimensional technology.

In the last century, China‘s two-dimensional ink animation once amazed the world, and this time, in order to create an “unprecedented” big-screen spectacle, the main creator spent two years pioneering the research and development of “particle ink animation”, realizing Chinese ink and mainstream 3D A combination of technologies. In the trailer, the number of particles in a single frame is as high as 100-200 million, and it takes 1 hour to render a single frame.