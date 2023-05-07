Home » Wales Bonner x adidas Samba Newest Joint Shoes First Exposure
Entertainment

Wales Bonner x adidas Samba Newest Joint Shoes First Exposure

by admin

After the London fashion brand Wales Bonner exposed the latest 2023 autumn and winter joint shoes in March, this time it exposed a pair of Samba’s latest joint shoes.

Designer Grace Wales Bonner has chosen Samba, Country, SL72 and other classic shoes with adidas in the past few seasons to create new and modern works. This is the sixth collaboration to bring the latest joint shoes of adidas Samba, which uses white leather as the base, supplemented by beige The suede is covered, and the light yellow zigzag three-line stripes and the Wales Bonner lettering on the side of the shoe are used to highlight the identity. The heel is deepened with rough exposed stitching. Finally, it is finished with a contrasting dark brown tongue and a black outsole.

Information on the sale of this shoe has not yet been made public. Interested readers please pay attention to future follow-up reports.

See also  Fairs, boom in international buyers for eyewear and fabrics

You may also like

The cover of the PROFILE newspaper for Sunday,...

Hasbro held the “Transformers Battle of the Legends...

From her seed farm, this biologist explodes flowers...

The praise that Andrés Fassi lavished on the...

Jujuy, Misiones and La Rioja go to the...

Plastic artists celebrate 50 years resisting in Neuquén

Why is it said that the joint name...

Nuclear agency warns of risk over Ukrainian plant

In La Rioja, Quintela bets on another mandate

Our Legacy WORK SHOP x Dover Street Market’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy