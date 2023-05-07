Wales Bonner x adidas Samba Newest Joint Shoes First Exposure

After the London fashion brand Wales Bonner exposed the latest 2023 autumn and winter joint shoes in March, this time it exposed a pair of Samba’s latest joint shoes.

Designer Grace Wales Bonner has chosen Samba, Country, SL72 and other classic shoes with adidas in the past few seasons to create new and modern works. This is the sixth collaboration to bring the latest joint shoes of adidas Samba, which uses white leather as the base, supplemented by beige The suede is covered, and the light yellow zigzag three-line stripes and the Wales Bonner lettering on the side of the shoe are used to highlight the identity. The heel is deepened with rough exposed stitching. Finally, it is finished with a contrasting dark brown tongue and a black outsole.

Information on the sale of this shoe has not yet been made public. Interested readers please pay attention to future follow-up reports.