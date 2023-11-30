The Catholic Culture Podcast: 170 – Art Participates in God’s Governance

Fr. Bradley Elliott, a professional drummer turned Dominican

friar, joins the podcast to discuss his book, The Shape of the

Artistic Mind: A Search for the Metaphysical Link Between Art and

Morals in the Thought of Thomas Aquinas. Themes include:

Man’s capacity to participate in God’s creative activity and

governance of the world

How human artistic activity not only imitates but enhance

nature

The combination of Aristotelian and neo-Platonic streams in St.

Thomas’s theory of art

How Aristotle redeemed the notion of nature from Plato, and

Plotinus redeemed the notion of imitation from Plato

Comparing the virtue of art to the mortal and speculative

virtues

Buy the book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CHG6YPPG?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860

SIGN UP for Catholic Culture’s newsletter: https://www.catholicculture.org/newsletters

DONATE to make this show possible! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

Share this: Facebook

X

