Home » The Catholic Culture Podcast: 170 – Art Participates in God’s Governance
Entertainment

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 170 – Art Participates in God’s Governance

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 170 – Art Participates in God’s Governance

Nov 30, 2023

Fr. Bradley Elliott, a professional drummer turned Dominican
friar, joins the podcast to discuss his book, The Shape of the
Artistic Mind: A Search for the Metaphysical Link Between Art and
Morals in the Thought of Thomas Aquinas. Themes include:

Man’s capacity to participate in God’s creative activity and
governance of the world
How human artistic activity not only imitates but enhance
nature
The combination of Aristotelian and neo-Platonic streams in St.
Thomas’s theory of art
How Aristotle redeemed the notion of nature from Plato, and
Plotinus redeemed the notion of imitation from Plato
Comparing the virtue of art to the mortal and speculative
virtues

Buy the book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CHG6YPPG?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860

SIGN UP for Catholic Culture’s newsletter: https://www.catholicculture.org/newsletters

DONATE to make this show possible! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

See also  HashKey Capital: Exploring the Possibilities and Development Prospects of Web3 Music

You may also like

Shen Yun New Century Performing Arts Wows Audience...

The Sovereignty Festival begins in Carmen de Patagones,...

The Hot Spot: Exploring the Power of Sound...

Time doesn’t pass for Sampha

Reviewing the Heartbreaking Ending of ‘Amai Joins the...

Brisa Jara and Luisana Araya face the last...

The secrets of Dune, this is how the...

Troubleshooting a 504 Gateway Time-out Error: What You...

ANSES pays Non-Contributory Pensions: who receives today, Wednesday,...

Love in the Sun: Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy