The Catholic Culture Podcast: 170 – Art Participates in God’s Governance

Nov 30, 2023
Fr. Bradley Elliott, a professional drummer turned Dominican
friar, joins the podcast to discuss his book, The Shape of the
Artistic Mind: A Search for the Metaphysical Link Between Art and
Morals in the Thought of Thomas Aquinas. Themes include:
Man’s capacity to participate in God’s creative activity and
governance of the world
How human artistic activity not only imitates but enhance
nature
The combination of Aristotelian and neo-Platonic streams in St.
Thomas’s theory of art
How Aristotle redeemed the notion of nature from Plato, and
Plotinus redeemed the notion of imitation from Plato
Comparing the virtue of art to the mortal and speculative
virtues
Buy the book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CHG6YPPG?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
SIGN UP for Catholic Culture’s newsletter: https://www.catholicculture.org/newsletters
DONATE to make this show possible! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio