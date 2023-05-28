Home » Wanda Nara showed what Mauro Icardi gave her for her wedding anniversary
Wanda Nara showed what Mauro Icardi gave her for her wedding anniversary

Last Saturday, Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi celebrated a new long-distance married anniversary. Despite the multiple rumors of separation that starred (again) a few weeks ago, both celebrated another year together through social networks.

The Galatasaray player published on his Instagram stories two photos of his marriage to the host of MasterChef in 2014. For her part, the businesswoman published several photos and videos of the romantic gift that her husband gave her from a distance.

Mauro Icardi's post to celebrate a new anniversary with Wanda Nara
“I’m like that,” Wanda wrote about a recording where she showed a huge bouquet of red roses that came as a gift in the name of Mauro. The media accompanied the recording with the song Rosas from Van Gogh’s Ear. Unlike Icardi, Nara only published images of the flowers and left the memories in her partner’s account.

This gift plus the statements by Francesca Icardi about her parents’ relationship show a solid and consistent love that once again clears up doubts about a possible divorce, infidelity and other classic controversies of marriage.

Mauro Icardi's gift for Wanda Nara
