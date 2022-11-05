original title:

Wang Hang: Art has no end, we must always maintain the original enthusiasm

Shaanxi Daily reporter Shi Nian trainee reporter Li Jingru

Leg press, kick, split, move, lift, turn over… On October 28, Wang Hang conducted basic skills training in the rehearsal hall of Shaanxi Opera Research Institute as always. In the field of opera, there is a saying that “if you don’t practice your hands and feet for one day, your hands and feet will be slow, if you don’t practice for two days, you will reduce it by half, if you don’t practice outsiders for three days, and you don’t practice staring eyes for four days.” In summer, he practiced three fu, and in winter he practiced three nines, and Wang Hang was no exception.

Wang Hang, 36 years old this year, has been acting for 26 years.

Wang Hang likes to sing since childhood, and has shown extraordinary musical talent since childhood. He can sing the theme song and episode of the TV series after listening to it two or three times. During the festivals, relatives at home always ask him to sing a few songs to cheer everyone up.

In 2019, Wang Hang won the first Shaanxi Drama Award Performance Award and the 29th Shanghai Magnolia Leading Role Award for his starring Qin Opera “Poem Du Fu”. However, what impressed Wang Hang the most was his first performance on stage when he was 13 years old.

At the age of 10, by chance, a privately-run drama school in the county came to the village to recruit students, and Wang Hang was selected. Wang Hang’s family has never been engaged in the opera industry for generations. Due to the influence of traditional concepts, his parents objected to Wang Hang’s entry into this industry. Unexpectedly, the young Wang Hang said, “You have delayed my future.”

After entering the drama school, after several months of rehearsal, Wang Hang had the opportunity to perform an internship. It was the first time to put on a costume, the first time to restrain his head, the first time to face such a large audience, and the first time to formally perform in front of his parents, which made Wang Hang nervous and excited.

“I still remember the feeling at that time. I felt that my heart was about to jump into my throat, but I was excited as soon as I got on stage. The performance of more than 20 minutes was successfully completed.” Wang Hang recalled, The discomfort, the high tension and the heavy costume made him throw up when he got off the stage.

It was this performance that changed the attitude of Wang Hang’s parents. Parents saw that their son liked opera so much and could do well, and began to support Wang Hang’s choice.

After several years of study and accumulation, Wang Hang was admitted to the training class of the former Lanzhou Qin Opera Troupe. After graduating at the age of 16, he was assigned to the Lanzhou Opera Troupe and lived in Lanzhou until the age of 25. He often went to the countryside to perform, and he came into contact with the most traditional Qin Opera repertoire, learned a lot, and improved his performance experience and performance skills.

Wang Hang formed an indissoluble bond with Qin Opera, and in 2010, he joined the Xiaomei Hua Qin Opera Troupe of Shaanxi Opera Research Institute. Through unremitting efforts and extraordinary talent in opera, he has become a popular student in the troupe with his excellent literary dramas “The Civet Cat for the Prince” and “Pearl Tower”.

In 2015, Wang Hang ushered in his lucky year and starred in the large-scale Qin Opera historical drama “Poem Saint Du Fu”. This work made Wang Hang famous in the Qin Opera circle. Every time Wang Hang looks forward to appearing in front of the audience just like his first performance on stage. As soon as he takes the stage, he will immerse himself in the role. With his desolate and tragic singing and performance with both form and spirit, he made the artistic image of a generation of poet Du Fu lofty on the stage. In this play, he played both Xiaosheng and Laosheng at the same time, crossing the line. In every performance of “Poem Saint Du Fu”, Wang Hang will cry, but the mood of each tear is different, there are tears of joy, but also grief and anger. “Art is endless, and we must always maintain the original enthusiasm.” Wang Hang said.

It has been 7 years since the premiere of “Poem Du Fu”. From singing, narration, to the ground, Wang Hang carefully scrutinized every detail and kept improving his skills during the performance. In the play, details such as a gesture, a look, and a costume all give people a beautiful enjoyment.

Qin Opera is the most meaningful thing in Wang Hang’s heart, and he has been pursuing a more perfect and suitable performance. Facing the future, Wang Hang said: “There is no shortcut to seeking art. If you want to truly bring out the charm of art, you have to concentrate, study hard, and practice hard. I will insist on inheriting the traditional repertoire of Qin Opera, and at the same time, Go find some new plays or new plays that suit me, and launch more works of art that the audience likes to see, spread, sing, and stay.”