The house has not been lived in for two years and the door is blocked by neighbors?Liaoning Kazuo Bulletin: Formation of an Investigation Team-Key News_China Business News

On June 19, the Propaganda Department of the Kazuo County Party Committee of the Communist Party of China issued a circular regarding the case of a woman in Liaoning whose door was blocked by neighbors. . The Kazuo County Party Committee and the county government attached great importance to it, and set up a special investigation team to conduct a comprehensive investigation and evidence collection to safeguard legitimate rights and interests.

June 18, Chaoyang, Liaoning. A netizen posted a video saying that the entrance door of the house he hadn’t lived in for two years was sealed by a neighbor with a wardrobe. On the 19th, the party, Ms. Yu, said that she had filed a lawsuit two years ago regarding the property rights of the house, and the court ruled that the house belonged to her. The reporter found the verdict of the case on the China Judgment Documents Network: On July 4, 2018, Ms. Yu signed three contracts with the defendant Chaoyang Jiufeng Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., including the 1402 room involved. The court held that Ms. Yu’s claim that the housing sales contract with the defendant Jiufeng Company was valid, and the court supported it. With regard to Pang (the woman’s neighbor)’s dispute over the ownership of the house involved in the case, the court held that if Pang believed that his rights and interests had been violated, he could claim another right from the defendant, Jiufeng Company. At present, Ms. Yu said that she spent a lot of money and energy in the last lawsuit, and she only hopes that the house will be returned to her in its original state, or that her neighbors will buy it.

