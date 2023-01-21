Home Entertainment Wang Jing’s martial arts movie “The Legend of Qiao Feng” is launched today on the three major platforms of “Aiyouteng”–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Wang Jing’s martial arts movie “The Legend of Qiao Feng” launched today on the three major platforms of “Aiyouteng”

According to the news on January 21, today, Donnie Yen is the chief director, Donnie Yen,The movie “The Legend of Qiao Feng” produced by Wang Jing was officially launched on the three major platforms of iQiyi, Youku and Tencent Video.

It is understood thatThe film is adapted from Jin Yong’s martial arts novel “Dragon Ba Bu”,Gathered actors such as Chen Yuqi, Liu Yase, Hui Yinghong, Wu Yue and so on.

Based on Jin Yong’s classic martial arts novel “Dragon Ba Bu”, the film focuses on Qiao Feng’s personal growth and transformation. The story of gradually transforming into a hero who understands righteousness.

Donnie Yen once said,“This movie is my tribute to my favorite Jin Yong and martial arts movies.It is my commitment to use my ability and influence to make more good movies with Chinese elements, and try my best to let the world see. I hope that Qiao Feng, a master of martial arts with world-class martial arts and full of stories, will meet you soon. “

It is reported that “Tianlong Babu: Qiao Feng Biography” is produced by Xiamen Zizai Mutual Entertainment Culture Media Co., Ltd., Fujian Quanzhou Unlimited Free Culture Media Co., Ltd., Xiamen Popu Culture Co., Ltd., Western National Copyright Trading Center Co., Ltd., Chengdu Tianfu Produced by Film Industries Ltd.

