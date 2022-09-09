Source title: Wang Junxin’s personal single mv is on the line, retro style, avant-garde style, and the style of the times

Recently, Wang Junxin's performance in Youku's variety show "The Great Dance Club" is very dazzling, and her spirit of courage to challenge and break through has won the love and recognition of the audience. Widely acclaimed by the industry. On September 9th, singer Wang Junxin's latest solo single "Don't Treat My Love for You as Humble" was officially launched. It was exclusively played on NetEase Cloud Music, and the song mv was released simultaneously. The song has a strong sense of rhythm, a light melody, and the mv is very Visual impact, retro colors and frame-drawing shots are constantly intertwined, and the songs can be switched between Mandarin, Cantonese, and English freely, and the shapes are varied, showing their hot body and femininity. Free singing high cold rose also has unique affection The song "Don't Treat My Love for You as Humble" is well-made, and it has its own texture from the arrangement to the lyrics. The brisk melody incorporates elements of electronic music, bringing the audience into an extreme space full of artistic conception and reverie. The singer's clear voice controls the musical style very well. With the sound of the disco prelude, Wang Junxin's singing voice is lazy without losing the sense of rhythm. Instantly stimulates the atmosphere, the voice is special, as if to tell people a "I am the master" attitude, abandon the hustle and bustle of the city, and pursue the freedom that belongs to my heart. "Don't take my love for you as humble, no matter how noble a rose is, she is just a rose." The song uses rose as a self-healing and sings a strong and hot feeling. When love fails, many people will fall into humbleness , And what the song wants to convey is to love with all your strength, and enthusiasm is never a cheap thing to be looked down upon. "Danger is accompanied by beauty" and "no sympathy is needed", conveying a sincerity, enthusiasm, the courage to be yourself, and generously showing the pure sincerity that is not afraid of being hurt in love. Emotional swaying retro tone shapes the atmosphere of the movie The song mv is dominated by the fusion of retro and avant-garde style. When neon lights and "1988" light signs appear one after another, the old-fashioned karaoke hall in the orange-red tone reveals endless mystery. The singer wears a short skirt with a suspender and whispers with a microphone in his hand. Singing, there was a hint of melancholy in her eyes, and the next second, she turned into a girl in a red dress, swaying under the light, with a slender and tall figure, a confident and domineering look, and her aura opened instantly. "The neon under the street lights, the roaring of old-fashioned locomotives, the hustle and bustle of the city, and the shining dome." The MV images sometimes freeze on the singer, and sometimes show frame-drawing effects, which are very literary and artistic in Hong Kong-style movies. Wang Junxin shuttles through the MV screen with an emotional attitude. Every appearance is stunning, and she interprets Hong Kong-style makeup so movingly that it is full of the style of the times, as if it came from the flaming years across time and space. With a charming expression, he brings a double enjoyment of sight and hearing with his casual singing and smart dancing. Walking up the stairs with high heels, smashing rose petals in one hand, and tasting alone with a red wine glass… The brilliance and charm of mature women are presented with ease by her, is it loneliness? Intoxicated? Or sentimental? The switching and connection of different pictures adds a sense of luxury to the entire mv story. Hong Kong style beauty music, variety show, film and television multi-residential development From dressing to makeup, from singing voice to dancing, Wang Junxin brings her own "Hong Kong-style filter". She not only subverts the traditional expressive force, but also is full of an unexplainable sense of mystery. This is a delicate three-dimensional The beauty is also her unique temperament and natural attractiveness. This song "Don't Treat My Love for You as Humble" is full of a strong atmosphere of the 1980s, and the singer's personal temperament matches it. While interpreting it beautifully and showing his singing skills, the performance is also quite amazing. . It is reported that Wang Junxin is currently filming the film "The Legend of Qiao Feng in Tianlong and Ba Bu" in Hengdian. The film is produced by Wang Jing and Donnie Yen is the producer and starring. It is expected that Wang Junxin, who is rich in music, variety shows, and film and television, can contribute to different fields. Everyone brings more excitement, and I look forward to her next works online.

Free singing high cold rose also has unique affection

The song “Don’t Treat My Love for You as Humble” is well-made, and it has its own texture from the arrangement to the lyrics. The brisk melody incorporates elements of electronic music, bringing the audience into an extreme space full of artistic conception and reverie. The singer’s clear voice controls the musical style very well. With the sound of the disco prelude, Wang Junxin’s singing voice is lazy without losing the sense of rhythm. Instantly stimulates the atmosphere, the voice is special, as if to tell people a “I am the master” attitude, abandon the hustle and bustle of the city, and pursue the freedom that belongs to my heart.

“Don’t take my love for you as humble, no matter how noble a rose is, she is just a rose.” The song uses rose as a self-healing and sings a strong and hot feeling. When love fails, many people will fall into humbleness , And what the song wants to convey is to love with all your strength, and enthusiasm is never a cheap thing to be looked down upon. “Danger is accompanied by beauty” and “no sympathy is needed”, conveying a sincerity, enthusiasm, the courage to be yourself, and generously showing the pure sincerity that is not afraid of being hurt in love.

Emotional swaying retro tone shapes the atmosphere of the movie

The song mv is dominated by the fusion of retro and avant-garde style. When neon lights and “1988” light signs appear one after another, the old-fashioned karaoke hall in the orange-red tone reveals endless mystery. The singer wears a short skirt with a suspender and whispers with a microphone in his hand. Singing, there was a hint of melancholy in her eyes, and the next second, she turned into a girl in a red dress, swaying under the light, with a slender and tall figure, a confident and domineering look, and her aura opened instantly. “The neon under the street lights, the roaring of old-fashioned locomotives, the hustle and bustle of the city, and the shining dome.” The MV images sometimes freeze on the singer, and sometimes show frame-drawing effects, which are very literary and artistic in Hong Kong-style movies.

Wang Junxin shuttles through the MV screen with an emotional attitude. Every appearance is stunning, and she interprets Hong Kong-style makeup so movingly that it is full of the style of the times, as if it came from the flaming years across time and space. With a charming expression, he brings a double enjoyment of sight and hearing with his casual singing and smart dancing. Walking up the stairs with high heels, smashing rose petals in one hand, and tasting alone with a red wine glass… The brilliance and charm of mature women are presented with ease by her, is it loneliness? Intoxicated? Or sentimental? The switching and connection of different pictures adds a sense of luxury to the entire mv story.

Hong Kong style beauty music, variety show, film and television multi-residential development

From dressing to makeup, from singing voice to dancing, Wang Junxin brings her own “Hong Kong-style filter”. She not only subverts the traditional expressive force, but also is full of an unexplainable sense of mystery. This is a delicate three-dimensional The beauty is also her unique temperament and natural attractiveness. This song “Don’t Treat My Love for You as Humble” is full of a strong atmosphere of the 1980s, and the singer’s personal temperament matches it. While interpreting it beautifully and showing his singing skills, the performance is also quite amazing. .

It is reported that Wang Junxin is currently filming the film “The Legend of Qiao Feng in Tianlong and Ba Bu” in Hengdian. The film is produced by Wang Jing and Donnie Yen is the producer and starring. It is expected that Wang Junxin, who is rich in music, variety shows, and film and television, can contribute to different fields. Everyone brings more excitement, and I look forward to her next works online.