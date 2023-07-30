Wang Leehom’s Return to the Stage: Tickets Selling Fast and Netizens Caught in Unexpected Encounter

Wang Leehom Reemerges from Divorce Haze with Concert Tour

(Taipei, 30th) Following his highly publicized divorce with ex-wife Li Jinglei, renowned singer Wang Leehom has been relatively quiet in the entertainment scene. However, he recently made a comeback by holding concerts in Bangkok and the United States. Now, he is set to perform in his home country, Taiwan, with his upcoming “ONE Leehom Wang” tour concert at the Taipei Arena on September 9th and 10th.

Tickets for Wang Leehom’s concert went on sale yesterday, and the response has been overwhelming. Ms. Qiu Yukuan, CEO of Kuanyu International, the event organizer, expressed satisfaction with the ticket sales. She revealed that the high-priced tickets are already selling out fast and many fans have even requested private rooms, causing her some headaches in accommodating such requests. It seems that Leehom’s loyal fans are eagerly showing their support for his return to the stage, and he is dedicated to making this Taipei concert a memorable one by delivering new surprises to his fans.

Interestingly, amidst the ticket sales, some netizens took to selling their concert tickets at the original price on Facebook. This caught the attention of Ms. Qiu Yukuan herself, who decided to address the situation. Leaving a comment on the Facebook post, Ms. Qiu questioned the seller, asking why they would sell the tickets at the original price and accused them of advertising. In response, the original poster courteously greeted Ms. Qiu with a “Good afternoon, Ms. Qiu.” Netizens who saw Ms. Qiu’s intervention found it amusing and commented on how cute and unexpected it was to see her personally involved in such matters.

While the ticket reselling incident brought some amusement to fans, it also highlights the immense popularity of Wang Leehom and the high demand for his performances. Despite the divorce haze, Leehom’s fans remain loyal and eager to support him in his musical endeavors. As he prepares to grace the stage at the Taipei Arena in September, the anticipation is building, and fans can’t wait to see what surprises he has in store for them.

It seems that Wang Leehom is successfully stepping out of the shadow of his divorce, and his musical talents continue to captivate audiences around the world. This concert tour is another testament to his resilience as an entertainer and his ability to connect with his fans, leaving them excited and inspired.

Tickets for the “ONE Leehom Wang” tour concert are still available, and fans are encouraged to secure their seats for an unforgettable night of music and surprises by the golden song king himself.

