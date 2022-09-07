New generation singer-songwriter and music producer Wang XinghePosted on September 7th birthdayFirst solo album “YOUNG PD” attitude first version, recording growth, conveying attitudes, and sharing emotions from the perspective of young musicians. “YOUNG PD” attitude first edition contains a total of 10 singles, with Wang Xinghe himself as the album producer, including many of his original works, the styles are mainly rap and electronic styles.





Young, that is, young, PD, producer, the concept of the album as the name suggests, that is, Wang Xinghe, as a new-generation singer and music producer, creates music with attitude and shares a colorful life in the way of young musicians. The whole album of “YOUNG PD” is divided into two and two into one in the way of expression. The attitude-first version uses trendy rap electronic music as the main style, while the emotion-sharing version mainly uses lyrical songs. Wang Xinghe himself is the album producer. . Young, there are many pronouns, and there are many meanings of praise or derogation, but there is no word that can accurately define it. That is, life, even if you are young by trial and error, it is the capital to go all out. For Wang Xinghe, the creative process of “YOUNG PD” is more like the inner monologue and self-analysis of a young musician. It uses music to communicate with the world, express cognition, and convey understanding. The first title “Unsuccessful Dream” and the second title “Huangliang Yimeng” were both composed by Wang Xinghe, who became famous at a young age. Behind the brilliance is more and more hard work. Today’s perception, the traces of growth may not be etched in the bones, but every line is the proof of transformation. These heartfelt voices that he wants to sing to the world because of his love, his distinctive personal colors, and the attitude of young musicians are all in his voice. inside.





At the beginning of 2020, Wang Xinghe released his first solo single “Fear of Life and Fear of Love”, officially debuting as a singer, with a healing voice that warms the winter and frost like a warm spring breeze. In the following two and a half years, Wang Xinghe did not stay in the comfort zone of the singer, but continued to try to create and challenge new roles, and successively released more than 50 pieces of music, including many original lyrics and songs, covering a variety of genres. Works, and served as the producer of many songs. Since his debut, from singer to participating in songwriting, to now coordinating the music producer of the entire album, Wang Xinghe’s growth speed is obvious to all, and the tenacity of young people to not admit defeat is particularly obvious in him. With more and more identity labels, Wang Xinghe has accepted more challenges, but pressure is also the driving force to take every step steadfastly. Youth may be immature, but it will never be a child’s play. Love and talent have no age, and hard work will shine at any time.





[You Like]To convey attitudes and[You Yang]to share emotions, Wang Xinghe’s “Young PD” attitude first version has been launched, and the emotional sharing version will be officially released in October. Years go by, never treat those who really care about it, Yunjuan Yunshu, youth will die but never end. Just be yourself while you are young! The years are safe, and the future can be expected!





