Roger Vivier

In front of the curtain, Yang Ying freezes the elegant outline between light and shadow, and continues to immerse herself in film and television art with the most sincere emotional concentration. And a natural and frank female attitude. The spirit of Yang Ying’s unremitting exploration coincides with the attitude conveyed by Roger Vivier – the craftsman’s thinking is hidden in the exquisite details, and the design that has been refined over time interprets the elegance that transcends time.

Roger Vivier

Brand spokesperson Yang Ying opens the new 2022 autumn and winter series with the infinite charm of women, and uses the graceful swan as her self-expression medium, elegantly interprets the swan-like romantic purity and mysterious desire, and opens a gorgeous chapter of common fusion.

The new 2022 autumn and winter series is re-interpreted by the brand’s creative director Gherardo Felloni, who continues to perceive his own infinite imagination of art, and uses the swan as the source of inspiration for the Hotel Vivier theme fashion week, creating a swan that awakens the heart, leading into a world of swans. A feast for the senses. The autumn and winter series also incorporate the essence of swan’s simplicity and elegance, making the steps light and agile – the new I Love Vivier diamond bow high heels interpret feminine femininity in endless sparkle, and the Viv’ Go-Thick buckle boots combine iconic elements with modern style. Fusion, the Viv’ Choc Kaleidoscope Daypack Collection delivers all the elegance and interprets the enduring French fantasy.

This advertising blockbuster follows the swan as the story line, and the pure white swan with elegant curves turns into a dream messenger, leading into the secret realm of swans.

On the night of the feast, Yang Yinghua became a highly anticipated and charming actress stepping into the corridor with her crystal shoes. The light of her costumes led her into the endless carnival, engraving the dream-like fantasy into eternity. Looking back, an invitation letter was left in the corridor with a mysterious atmosphere, and the invitation in the secret letter was guiding the direction of the secret realm. The surging and agile charm of Modern Sweetheart was lit at this moment, and it fell with the pure white swan. into a space that is both real and illusory. At this moment, a sensory game belonging to the ghost horse girl is officially staged – sometimes sexy and playful, sometimes free and easy personality, interpreting a unique and interesting style. With the sudden ringing of the phone, a riddle of a conversation with the mysterious agent quietly occurred, opening up the change of space, the blending of reality and reality, the journey of the illusion of multiple identities, and the direction and answer…

Roger Vivier

The new Roger Vivier 2022 autumn and winter series products reflect Yang Ying’s multiple selves – also strong female power, while maintaining inner purity. At the same time, it reproduces the superb skills of the artisans, which are at the heart of the brand’s French style, highlighting the extraordinary precision of craftsmanship, reinterpreting the exquisite leather fabrics and showing the dazzling rhinestone buckles.

Roger Vivier See also Book fires in Ukraine

Look forward to Roger Vivier and Yang Ying to open a new chapter of elegance together, thus unveiling the dazzling curtain of the new series.