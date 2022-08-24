“Warner Bros.” Morty character trailer is now online-Game- cnBeta.COM

Today (August 24th), the free multiplayer fighting game “Warner Bros.” announced the real machine preview of Morty’s character. The new character Morty is now online. In addition, one of the game backgrounds is “Rick and Morty” Chinese and foreign The stars come to the classic scene of Rick and Morty showing off their talents.
access:
Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month
Promotional video:
Rick and Morty is an American adult animated sci-fi sitcom created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon for the Cartoon Network late-night show Adult Swim. The series follows in the footsteps of mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his impressionable grandson, Morty Smith, in a fantastical adventure that takes their domestic family life and adventure across dimensions.
Video screenshot:
Visit the purchase page:
Game peripheral self-operated area