《瑞克和莫蒂（Rick%20and%20Morty）》是由%20Justin%20Roiland和%20Dan%20Harmon为卡通网络深夜节目Adult%20Swim创作的美国成人动画科幻情景喜剧。该系列追随着疯狂科学家瑞克·桑切斯（%20Rick%20Sanchez）以及他容易受影响的外孙莫蒂·史密斯（%20Morty%20Smith）的脚步，展现了将他们的国内家庭生活和跨维度冒险的奇幻经历。

视频截图：

《瑞克和莫蒂（Rick%20and%20Morty）》是由%20Justin%20Roiland和%20Dan%20Harmon为卡通网络深夜节目Adult%20Swim创作的美国成人动画科幻情景喜剧。该系列追随着疯狂科学家瑞克·桑切斯（%20Rick%20Sanchez）以及他容易受影响的外孙莫蒂·史密斯（%20Morty%20Smith）的脚步，展现了将他们的国内家庭生活和跨维度冒险的奇幻经历。

视频截图：

Home Entertainment “Warner Bros.” Morty character trailer is now online-Game- cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

“Warner Bros.” Morty character trailer is now online-Game- cnBeta.COM

by admin
“Warner Bros.” Morty character trailer is now online-Game- cnBeta.COM

Today (August 24th), the free multiplayer fighting game “Warner Bros.” announced the real machine preview of Morty’s character. The new character Morty is now online. In addition, one of the game backgrounds is “Rick and Morty” Chinese and foreign The stars come to the classic scene of Rick and Morty showing off their talents.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Promotional video:

Rick and Morty is an American adult animated sci-fi sitcom created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon for the Cartoon Network late-night show Adult Swim. The series follows in the footsteps of mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his impressionable grandson, Morty Smith, in a fantastical adventure that takes their domestic family life and adventure across dimensions.

Video screenshot:

Visit the purchase page:

Game peripheral self-operated area

See also  Referee arrangements for the fifth round of the Chinese Super League: Wang Zhe enforces the rules of the Guangzhou team, Tang Shun Qi blows Guoan_Competition

You may also like

GEM Deng Ziqi’s fifth main song “Don’t Want...

GEM Deng Ziqi’s fifth song “Don’t Want to...

Chen Peisi, Lai Shengchuan, Han Xue and Shanghai...

How to use literature and art to polish...

Zhu Dan: Gesang Flowers Between Light and Shadow_Guangming.com

‘Avatar’ returns to theaters, but disappears from Disney...

News via email, from Stampa Sera to Sotto...

Lin Zhiying relied on nasogastric tube to eat...

Cologne: Soul-like action RPG “Fallen Lord” announced and...

Bangmei Hotline | Cheng Yi’s illegitimate problem? Bai...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy