2022-08-23 11:26
Live it on August 23. Recently, Zhejiang center Yu Jiahao accepted an exclusive interview with a reporter from Beijing Youth Daily.

In the interview, Yu Jiahao said bluntly: “This time I went to the United States for special training. Participating in the NBA draft and hitting the NBA is actually an experience. Before the draft, I participated in the trial training of the Bucks and the Celtics. The trial training. It’s ok. In the end I didn’t get picked in the draft, I don’t think it’s disgraceful. I remember posting a social media post after the draft and I said to look at the roster for this year’s draft every day, it will be more Motivate yourself not to slack off, keep working hard, no matter where you play, don’t want to lose your fighting spirit, have an upward spirit. I will definitely continue to hit the NBA when I have the opportunity.”

