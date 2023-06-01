Wave Film Week | Reorganizing time and space in the fluid boundary

In early summer, the order of life is being restructured, and curiosity and imagination about the world are awakening.

On land near the sea, time and space, reality and imagination are restructured in different forms.

Some people walk into the tide of life from the light and shadow of the story, and some people walk into the movie that is more realistic than life from the surging imagination of the seaside. In the parallel time and space, in the flowing imagination, cross the “boundary”, and glimpse the wonder of a frame of life.

Waves Movie Week





Between the ups and downs of the waves, the light brushes through the darkness, the sun pours in, and the awe-inspiring spreads, allowing us to glimpse more meaning of life.

Waves Movie Week

The sea breeze smoothes all the folds, and the image can become a beam of skylight in daily life, blending every romance and continuing a new chapter.

Waves Movie Week

Waves Movie Week

The longing for wind and freedom, focusing on the fading sea sky, at the junction of virtual and real, makes the story complete.

Waves Movie Week

Waves Movie Week

The warm sea breeze blows water vapor, enveloping all imaginations. As far as the eye can see, the deep sea and long clouds are interwoven into a flowing poetry.

Waves Movie Week

Waves Movie Week

The ups and downs of the tide can always inspire people. In the sound of the waves, the thoughts are drawn, the focus is fixed, and the moment of escape from the hustle and bustle is like the tide swaying into the sea.

See also Recording the Countryside with Film: Sixteen Years of Director Li Ruijun | Southern Weekend Waves Movie Week

Waves Movie Week

Waves Movie Week

Waves Movie Week

Waves Movie Week

Walking on the beach, the light and shadow intersect, the movie has just begun. From far to near, the trajectory of the sea breeze is visualized.

Waves Movie Week

Waves Movie Week

Unable to bear the wave’s retention, the footsteps stayed on the shore for a short time, and the heartbeat followed the rhythm of the waves, in order to move forward more firmly.

Waves Movie Week

Waves Movie Week

Scanning the text between the pages, the light and shadow remain hot and gentle. When the story on the screen comes to an end, then continue a new story in the dream.

Waves Movie Week

Waves Movie Week

Waves Movie Week

Life does not need boundaries, inspiration is released in momentum. This time, we specially invited five young filmmakers to act energetically and move forward on the unrestrained Aranya seaside, feeling more possibilities of life.

When the young actor Qin Yu, who was filmed in the first group, came to the beach, it was still raining lightly. The cool sea breeze blew by, spreading her hearty laughter on the slightly wet beach. The half-sleeves are really cold for this weather. Qin Yu shivered from time to time, but it didn’t affect her state of filming at all, expressing her emotions just right. Completely mute stress and worries, press the play button for dopamine, stop on the beach, and formally embrace and say hello to the sea breeze.

Short-sleeved T-shirt: New Balance unisex short-sleeved T-shirt striped knitted wrap-around skirt: Tory Burch Shoes: New Balance 1906R series unisex retro casual shoes See also Marco Bizzarri, CEO of Gucci, invests in the fund that makes SMEs grow

Black and white stitching dress: Calvin Luo

As soon as Wang Jiayi appeared on the set, her tall figure immediately attracted everyone’s attention. The contrast of elegance and agility perfectly interprets the infinite possibilities of opening up imagination. Close your eyes and feel the sea breeze blowing through your hair, pick up a brush to paint youthful colors, and interpret the expression of summer inspiration.

White T-shirt: New Balance unisex short-sleeved T-shirt Yellow skirt: Stylist’s own Shoes: New Balance 1906R series unisex vintage casual shoes

Black top, pearl earrings: both are Dior

The arrival of Zhu Yanmanzi made the water vapor on the seaside come alive. During the filming interval, she played with the prop camera, and it could be seen that she really enjoyed every moment of leisure. The blue sky and coastline fill the picture in the telescope, and I want to freeze this moment forever, and continue to write a new chapter of the collision of classics and youth in the future.

White T-shirt: New Balance women’s lapel POLO T-shirt Beige shorts: Stylist’s own Shoes: New Balance 1906R series unisex vintage casual shoes

Lace-up swimsuit, blue knitted top, blue knitted skirt: all BURBERRY

The arrival of the sunshine boy Li Yunrui pushed the atmosphere of the whole set to a climax. The contrast between the cool and handsome in front of the camera and the cute and cute under the camera can’t help but sigh. Youth is not only a label of age, but also a footnote of the freest vitality of life. With the smooth progress of Kobayashi’s filming, the clouds gradually revealed the sun, and we encountered the beauty of early summer together on Aranya Beach in May.

White T-shirt: New Balance unisex short-sleeved T-shirt paint-dotted khaki pants: Polo Ralph Lauren Shoes: New Balance 1906R series unisex retro casual shoes See also Easter decoration: 9 ideas to create a playful and charming decor

White and gray camouflage jacket, white and gray camouflage jacket, white and gray camouflage trousers: all Givenchy

During this shooting, Wei Daxun was not as chatty as before the camera. He seemed to be immersed in the sound of the tide and embraced the sea breeze to his heart’s content. Gain a moment of respite in the busy life, let the ups and downs of the waves be at the same frequency as the heartbeat, feel the healing sea breeze in early summer, and unlock more ways to open up youth and vitality.

Black beret: Ralph Lauren black trim jacket, black trim trousers: both Gucci