The Argentine soccer team, led by Rosario star Lionel Messi, acquired this Monday the first training session with a view to celebrating Thursday, in River, for winning the World Cup in Qatar 2022, with the match against Panama as a great excuse

Messi, captain and all-time goalscorer for the world champion, arrived in the country this morning, after 10:15 a.m., at Ezeiza International Airport, on a private flight with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children Thiago, Ciro and Mateo.

The Messi family boarded a van on the track that transported them to an office to carry out the immigration procedures and from there number 10, together with personnel from the Argentine Football Association (AFA), went to the Julio Humberto Grondona property.

The president of the AFA, Claudio Tapia, received Messi at the Ezeiza property and dedicated a warm welcome message to him via Twitter: “You never gave up. And today you returned to your country as world champion. Welcome Leo.”

Tapia was the first to welcome the captain of the “Scaloneta” as he entered the complex, the place where the world champions returned from the massive celebrations for the third world title that kept more than 5 million people in the streets. from the city of Buenos Aires and the Buenos Aires suburbs, after the consecration in the World Cup in Qatar, on December 20.

The winner of the Ballon d’Or in Qatar 2022 and the last FIFA The Best award was the eighth footballer to arrive in the country. On Sunday Enzo Fernández, Nicolás Tagliafico, Nicolás Otamendi and Rodrigo De Paul had done it.

This Monday, in the first shift, they landed Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, Emiliano Buendía and Thiago Almada, and later the rest of those called up did: goalkeepers Gerónimo Rulli and Franco Armani (the only one who plays in local football with River Plate); defenders Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Germán Pezzella, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña, Juan Foyth, Lautaro Blanco and Nehuén Pérez.

The frills Leandro Paredes, Alexis MacAllister, Guido Rodriguez, Exequiel Palacios, Maximus Perrone, Facundo Buonanotte, Giovanni Lo Celso and Valentin Carboni.

More forwards Ángel Di María, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Paulo DybalaÁngel Correa, Nicolás González and Giovanni Simeone.

Both Alejandro “Papu” Gómez (member of the squad in Qatar 2022) and the youthful Alejandro Garnacho, cited in the first instance, were discharged due to injury.

This group of players, from 5 pm and behind closed doors, held the first practice of the week at the AFA grounds, where a handful of fans saved for a photo or autograph at one of the entrances.

The Argentine squad will not be concentrated in Ezeiza for the next few days and therefore they will have permission to retire to their private homes.

Before the practice, Messi, De Paul, Lo Celso (who missed the World Cup due to injury), Di María, Paredes and Dybala (instead of “Papu” Gómez) took a photo that appeared on social networks. This is an update of the photograph that was published in a locker room sector of the AFA property, long before the World Cup was held.

The big difference, not only in the presence of Dybala, were the three stars on the training shirt.

Argentina’s agenda indicates that tomorrow the coach Lionel Scaloni will give a press conference for the media, starting at 3:30 p.m., and an hour and a half later there will be a new training session, with 15 minutes open for journalists to observe.

This Wednesday, Argentina will carry out an evening training session, ahead of Thursday’s game against Panama at the River’s Más Monumental stadium, scheduled for 9:00 p.m. It will be the first friendly of the Fifa date, while they will then play against Curaçao, in Santiago del Estero, on Tuesday the 28th.

Once the match against Panama is over, which will have musical numbers, the squad will have four days to prepare for the friendly against Curacao at the Madre de Ciudades stadium.

