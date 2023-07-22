Waves 2023 – The nominations for the XA Export Award – mica

Since 2017, in preparation for the WAVES VIENNA Festival, come the radio stations FM4the Austrian Music Export and the festival together to create the acts for the XA Export Award too nominate. The aim of the award is to support Austrian artists at an early stage in their careers and, after establishing a national base, to help them make the step out of Austria and onto an international level.

The nominees will perform at this year’s Waves Vienna on Thursday, September 7th and Friday, September 8th and an international jury of five will select the best performance. The winner receives a cash prize of EUR 3,500, donated by the SKE / AustroMechana as well as EUR 5,000 travel allowance from the BMKÖS as well as the support of radio FM4to the Austrian Music Export and Waves Vienna for reporting and appearance opportunities at showcases and festivals.

This year’s nominees are:

Bex

@ The Loft Main Floor

THU 20:15-21:00

Cousines Like Shit

@ Metropolis

THU 21:00-21:45

Endless Wellness

@B72

THU 21:45-22:30

Another Vision

@ Coco

THU 00:15-00:45

Good morning

@ Metropolis

FRI 19:45-20:30

Rian

@ Metropolis

FRI 22:15-23:00

Watch this playlist on YouTube

Note: All YouTube cookies are loaded when the video is played.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

