LIVE Italy-USA 0-2, Nations League volleyball 2023 LIVE: US domination in the first two sets

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

9-11 Hands-out by Michieletto from place four.

8-11 Jaeschke’s impregnable pipe.

8-10 Aceeeee of Galassi!

7-10 Galassi’s winning first half.

6-10 Lob of second intention for Christenson.

6-9 Lavia crashes a diagonal broadside.

5-9 Anderson’s hands-out from place one.

5-8 First half of Galassi.

4-8 Groups on the pitch for Romanò.

4-8 Wall of Christenson on Michieletto.

4-7 Invasion of Romanò network. Time out for De Giorgi.

4-6 Anderson’s attack is sealed.

4-5 Smith’s winning first half.

4-4 Holt’s joke does not pass.

3-4 Along with Michieletto’s service.

3-3 Giannelli repeats, Russo is not wrong this time.

2-3 Russo’s first half escapes.

2-2 Parallel of Defalco from place two.

2-1 Flight in defense and another pushy lob from Michieletto!

1-1 Michieletto’s pushed lob.

0-1 It starts again with a US defense and a narrow diagonal in counterattack by Anderson.

20:55 Italy down by two sets, at this point there is only one thing to do: reset completely and start playing again as if it were 0-0. Until now, Italy has always appeared at the mercy of the opponent, it is as if it had always found itself chasing the exploits of the Americans. The 12 direct errors weigh against only 2 aces, the United States also superior to blocks (7 to 5). 7 points for Lavia, 6 for Romanò and 5 for Michieletto, against 11 for Jaeschke, 10 for Defalco and 9 for Anderson.

18-25 Wall of Defalco on Galassi.

18-24 Lob pushed with two hands by Defalco.

18-23 First half of Galassi.

17-23 Jaeschke’s joke is long.

16-23 Wall ad one by Defalco on Romanò.

16-22 The referee calls a foul on Giannelli, who according to him would have stepped on the three-meter line, the Azzurri call a challenge.

16-21 Defalco’s pipe passes this time, blue wall out by a whisker, luck is not on our side this evening.

16-20 Pipe in back of Lavia.

15-20 Smith’s first half.

15-19 SCARY WALL OF RUSSIAN ON DEFALCO!

14-19 Michieletto unlocks the situation from seat four.

13-19 Wall ad one by Jaeschke on Romanò.

13-18 Third consecutive error from nine meters for Italy with Galassi.

13-17 Defalco’s joke does not pass.

12-17 Anderson’s millimeter parallel, little to say, the USA They are playing better in all fundamentals.

12-16 The Lavia service is also online.

12-15 Lavia brush on the hands of the wall.

11-15 Defalco hands-out.

11-14 Another mistake in Romanò’s joke.

11-13 Scary broadside by Lavia.

10-13 Ace by Smith, the series in the service of the US central is bothering us from the start of the game. Second time-out for De Giorgi.

10-12 Defalco hands-out.

10-11 De Giorgi calls time-out.

10-11 Wall of Christenson on Michieletto.

10-10 Along Jaeschke’s service.

9-10 Jaeschke literally unstoppable in attack.

9-9 Hands-out by Michieletto.

8-9 Anderson’s narrow diagonal with practically no run-up.

8-8 Romanò settles an almost impossible ball.

7-8 Along Galassi’s service.

7-7 Michieletto’s impregnable narrow diagonal.

6-7 The series of lucky rebounds for the United States is impressive, once again Jaeschke closes the exchange.

6-6 Deep diagonal from Anderson, sensational dribbling foul not called to Jaeschke.

6-5 Pushed lob from Romanò from the second line.

5-5 Romanò’s service does not pass this time.

5-4 ACEEEEEE OF ROMANO’!

4-4 Diagonal in Lavia’s three meters, you have to fight for every ball!

3-4 Pipes by Jaeschke.

3-3 WALL TO A FEAR OF ROMANO’ ON DEFALCO!

2-3 Ace by Jaeschke.

2-2 Lucky rebounds for the USA, as almost always happens, and a sweep by Jaeschke.

2-1 Pipe in reconstruction by Michieletto, great play.

1-1 Along Anderson’s service.

0-1 It starts again with a first half by Smith.

20:28 First set to be archived quickly for Italy. The main differences were two: the service and the reception, with the Americans always pushing from nine meters and with the Azzurri having great difficulty in receiving, Giannelli with ball in hand is capable of driving the opponent’s block crazy, unfortunately this did not happen in the first set. Romanò must absolutely enter the game, only 2 points with a negative efficiency for our opposite, man of the match for Italy Russo with 4 points.

19-25 Defalco closes it again in the pipe.

19-24 Pipe by Defalco and 5 set-points for the United States.

19-23 Impregnable parallel of Romanò.

18-23 Hands-out by Jaeschke.

18-22 Diagonal in Jaeschke’s three meters.

18-21 Holt’s first deep time.

18-20 Defalco returns the favor.

17-20 Lavia’s service does not pass.

17-19 Romanò returns to the field and finally finds the first point of his game.

16-19 Lavia hands-out.

15-19 Anderson’s shot, our percentages in attack are falling to the peak.

15-18 Anderson finds the hands of the wall.

15-17 MURONEEEEE OF GALASSI ON DE FALCO! Italy closes yet another long action.

14-17 Gironi enters the field for Romanò and immediately takes a wall, we are never going from place two.

14-16 Anderson’s break from the second line.

14-15 Wall of Holt on Romanò, still zero points for our opposite.

14-14 The Russian report is online.

14-13 This time Lavia plants a nail from place four.

13-13 Error in Lavia’s attack, everything to be redone.

13-12 Anderson’s hands-out from the second line.

13-11 Jaeschke lob.

13-10 Giannelli’s magic for Russo.

12-10 Giannelli’s service does not pass.

12-9 Michieletto’s hands-out at the end of an infinite exchange, heavy break!

11-9 Another winning first half by Russo.

10-9 The series in Galassi’s service ends here.

10-8 ACEEEEE OF GALAXIS!

9-8 RUSSIAN PRESS ABOUT JAESCHKE!

8-8 Anderson’s net invasion, back to a draw!

7-8 Galassi’s winning first half.

6-8 Hands-out by Anderson from place four.

6-7 Along Smith’s first half.

5-7 Second intention attack by Giannelli.

4-7 Jaeschke’s impregnable pipe.

4-6 Smith’s joke does not pass.

3-6 Immediately time-out for Fefè De Giorgi.

3-6 Crazy defenses of the United States and successful counterattack by Defalco.

3-5 Lavia’s attack escapes.

3-4 Another wall by Smith on Romanò.

3-3 STAMPATONE OF LAVIA ON DEFALCO!

2-3 Murone di Smith on Romanò.

2-2 Russo’s winning first half.

1-2 Anderson’s elusive parallel.

1-1 Out Holt’s serve.

0-1 It starts immediately with a long exchange closed by Jaeschke.

19:59 The United States responds with: Anderson, Christenson, Defalco, Holt, Jaeschke, Smith and Shoji.

19:58 This is the blue sextet: Giannelli, Michieletto, Lavia, Romanò, Russo, Galassi and Balaso.

19:55 The official warm-up phase has just ended, it’s time for the national anthems!

19:53 The Azzurri have already faced the USA in the first stage of this Nations League, on that occasion a resounding 3-0 defeat came, but Italy was on the field with a very young and not yet tested team.

19:50 The United States instead won the round robin, but in the quarterfinals they struggled to overcome France (3-2).

19:47 The Azzurri qualified for this semifinal after finishing the round robin in fourth position and after sweeping Argentina in the quarterfinals.

19:44 If Italy were to win the final of this VNL today, it would be the remake of last year’s World Final.

19:41 The first semi-final between Poland and Japan has just ended, with the hosts able to win 3-1, breaking the Japanese dream.

19:38 Good evening and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of Italy-USA, a match valid for the second semifinal of the 2023 men’s volleyball Nations League.

Friends of OA Sport, good evening and welcome to LIVE LIVE from Italy-USAa match valid for the second semifinal of the 2023 men’s volleyball Nations League. Finally, after weeks of battle, the time has come to play for the medals, Fefè De Giorgi’s Azzurri, reigning European and World Champions, will be ready to battle for a place in the final and thus secure a place on the podium.

Italy has never greeted on the podium since this tournament took the name of Volleyball Nations League, our national team has won the Word League several times, but the best result in the Nations League remains last year’s fourth place. The Azzurri reach this semifinal after finishing the roun robin in fourth position and, above all, after getting rid of Argentina in the quarterfinals with a resounding 3-0, fielding a game that is difficult to equal at an international level. The USA, on the other hand, won the round robin and in the quarterfinals they got the better of France at the end of an authentic battle that ended in a tie-break.

These two formations have already faced each other in the first phase, on that occasion it was the United States who prevailed with a resounding 3-0, but Italy was present on the field with many young players and with only Romanò of the “starters”, tonight will be another story. Italy has lost the last 4 direct clashes against the stars and stripes national team, it is absolutely necessary to reverse the course. We remind you that the winner of this challenge will face a semifinal between Poland and Japan in the final, which will be staged at 17:00!

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of Italy-USA, a match valid for the second semifinal of the men’s volleyball Nations League 2023, news in real time, minute by minute, point by point, emotion after emotion, so as not to really miss anything. the match will start at 20:00!

Photo: FIVB

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

