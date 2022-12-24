Entertainment China News December 23,Way V(WayV, under LABEL V)The track video of the 4th mini-album’s song “Diamonds Only” releasedcausing heated discussions.





WayV’s fourth mini-album “Phantom” will be released on December 28 at 5:00 pm (Beijing time) through QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, Polka Dot Music, Netease Cloud Music and other major domestic and foreign music channels. The platform is launched simultaneously. Before the official release of the album, WayV released the track video at 9:00 pm (Beijing time) yesterday (22nd), which can feel the atmosphere of the song “Diamonds Only” included in the new album in advance, causing heated discussions.

It is worth mentioning that the video was released for only one hour, and topics such as #威神V新歌DiamondsOnly#, #东思成新歌MV怒脸相# appeared on the hot searches on Weibo. popularity.





Not only that, WayV (WayV) has previously released the teaser photos of the new album through various WayV official accounts such as Weibo, Bilibili, etc. #On the Weibo hot search list, it has attracted much attention. The teaser photo and track video of the song “Diamonds Only” released yesterday (22nd) at 9 pm (Beijing time) made people look forward to the content of the new album even more.

The new song “Diamonds Only” is an energetic Progressive R&B Hip-hop song that allows people to fully feel the strong energy of WayV. The lyrics express that dreams and love that have been cherished for a long time are also shining and precious like diamonds. Highlight the sense of mystery. In the track video full of sophisticated atmosphere, the gorgeous appearance of the members and the diamond special effects appearing continuously complement each other, further increasing the fun of watching.

In addition, this time WayV’s fourth mini-album “Phantom” will also release a physical album, which is now being pre-sold through the Yiyi platform.

