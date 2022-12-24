Home Entertainment WayV’s 4th mini-album track “Diamonds Only” track video is publicly discussed! The official comeback on the 28th is highly anticipated! _TOM Entertainment
Entertainment

WayV’s 4th mini-album track “Diamonds Only” track video is publicly discussed! The official comeback on the 28th is highly anticipated! _TOM Entertainment

by admin
WayV’s 4th mini-album track “Diamonds Only” track video is publicly discussed! The official comeback on the 28th is highly anticipated! _TOM Entertainment

Entertainment China News December 23,Way V(WayV, under LABEL V)The track video of the 4th mini-album’s song “Diamonds Only” releasedcausing heated discussions.


WayV’s fourth mini-album “Phantom” will be released on December 28 at 5:00 pm (Beijing time) through QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, Polka Dot Music, Netease Cloud Music and other major domestic and foreign music channels. The platform is launched simultaneously. Before the official release of the album, WayV released the track video at 9:00 pm (Beijing time) yesterday (22nd), which can feel the atmosphere of the song “Diamonds Only” included in the new album in advance, causing heated discussions.

It is worth mentioning that the video was released for only one hour, and topics such as #威神V新歌DiamondsOnly#, #东思成新歌MV怒脸相# appeared on the hot searches on Weibo. popularity.


Personal teaser photo of the song

Not only that, WayV (WayV) has previously released the teaser photos of the new album through various WayV official accounts such as Weibo, Bilibili, etc. #On the Weibo hot search list, it has attracted much attention. The teaser photo and track video of the song “Diamonds Only” released yesterday (22nd) at 9 pm (Beijing time) made people look forward to the content of the new album even more.

The new song “Diamonds Only” is an energetic Progressive R&B Hip-hop song that allows people to fully feel the strong energy of WayV. The lyrics express that dreams and love that have been cherished for a long time are also shining and precious like diamonds. Highlight the sense of mystery. In the track video full of sophisticated atmosphere, the gorgeous appearance of the members and the diamond special effects appearing continuously complement each other, further increasing the fun of watching.

See also  The drama version of "National Treasure" releases new posters, new protagonists, and new adventures | National Treasure_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

In addition, this time WayV’s fourth mini-album “Phantom” will also release a physical album, which is now being pre-sold through the Yiyi platform.

Further reading:


You may also like

“Dawn of the East” starts broadcasting today Zhang...

What if you designed the Mercedes yourself?

“Dragon Ball Super: Super Cyborg” Exposes the Character...

Disney’s stock price suffers Waterloo, holidays are approaching,...

There is still a shortfall of 1.4 billion...

Youku’s “New Hong Kong Drama” layout has achieved...

Turin-Milan, the challenge of the Nutcrackers

The Kong Xueer caviar incident fermented again. Fei...

Honor 80 series won the Harper’s Bazaar “Annual...

QQ Music x Billboard bulletin board “2022 Listening...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy