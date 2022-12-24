Original title: Leonard 16 points, three goals, triple-double George 22+8+8 Clippers beat the Hornets

On December 22, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season continued, and the Los Angeles Clippers played against the Charlotte Hornets at home. After the game, the Clippers beat the Hornets 126-105 and won two consecutive victories.

Full field data:

Specific scores: 19-37, 21-34, 34-26, 31-29 (the Clippers are behind).

For the Clippers, Kaka scored 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal. George scored 22 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. On the bench, Batum scored 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 of 10 three-pointers. In addition, Kennard scored 12 points and Powell scored 14 points.

For the Hornets, they scored 25 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds with three goals, and got their seventh career triple-double. Plumlee scored 18 points and 3 rebounds.

Game review:

In the first quarter, the Clippers dual-core took turns to fire, George hit a three-pointer, and Kaka made 2 of 2 fouls. Since then, the Clippers have gradually demonstrated their advantages on the court. Batum received a point from Leonard and made a three-pointer from the bottom corner. The point difference was widened to double digits. Next, the advantage of the Clippers became more and more obvious. At the end of this quarter, Mann and Oubre had a quarrel, and each got a technical foul. Batum made another three-pointer, and Powell made 1 of 2 free throws. After the single quarter, the Clippers temporarily led 37-19.

In the second quarter, Mann and Kennard also hit three-pointers, and the point difference was widened to more than 20 points. Facing the downturn, the Hornets had no good way, so they came to the middle, and with Xiaoka coming back and hitting a three-pointer, the point difference broke through the 30 mark. Plumlee made 2 of 2 free throws and also made a dunk, barely stopping the bleeding for the Hornets. After halftime, the Hornets continued to fall behind 40-71.

Easy side to fight again, the Clippers appeared to be slack, and the Hornets took the opportunity to start a small climax of chasing points. Helpless, the visiting team was too far behind before. At the end of the third quarter, Daniels hit a countdown three-pointer. After this quarter, the Hornets were still behind 74-97.

In the final quarter, the Hornets did not give up catching up. Ball hit a three-pointer and made 1 of 2 free throws. The point difference once returned to 14 points. But then, the miracle did not happen. Batum hit the net with a three-pointer, completely killing the suspense. In the end, after the game was over, the Clippers defeated the Hornets 126-105 and won two consecutive victories.

Both starting lineups:

Hornets: Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee, Kelly Oubre, LaMelo Ball

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac, Paul George, Reggie Jackson

