“We do not rule out going on the road”

“Our children have been without classes for many and if they continue like this, they will give us the winter break,” assured one of the mothers of theto Plottier School 234 that continues with its doors closed since electrical failures and also in the boiler system were detected. The situation occurs shortly after the provincial educational portfolio ensured that “98% of schools have full attendance”.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

The educational community is still waiting for the completion of tasks started a few days ago in the internal wiring system to the classrooms. At that time, the Provincial Education Council detected an illegal connection from a neighboring business that was “hung” to the school network. However, despite the fact that this was quickly detected, the repair works were extended and forced the students to be left without classes.

“The electricity thing went out of all context, we understand the connection that was detected but in the inspection they considered that all the wiring of the school had to be done from scratch, for this reason the reopening is prolonged”, Karina assured one of the mothers to BLACK RIVER DAILY.

“Our idea is not to rush things, because we want the school to be safe, but the truth is that in the meantime the boys continue to lose days of school and nobody does anything from Education.“said another mother.

Families, students and teachers gave a symbolic hug at School 234. Photo: Courtesy.

During this Thursday, a symbolic hug was made to the institution and the students were able to paste posters and various interventions on the perimeter of the school asking for the return of classes. They were also accompanied by teachers from the establishment, representative of the teaching union ATEN and neighbors who came to support the claim.

“I want to be in the classroom without risking my life”, “We want to go back to school”, “I miss my school a lot”were some of the posters that remained on the walls and bars of the school.

In an impromptu meeting, several people suggested taking the order to Route 22 and to the vicinity of the Provincial Council of Education, an institution dependent on the Ministry of Education in charge of Osvaldo Llancafilo. “We do not rule out going on the road,” said one of the mothers. On the night of the 30th, the educational community of the school blocked Río Colorado street for the same claim.

Some of the posters that were displayed during the protest outside of School 234. Photo: Courtesy.

Plottier School 234 is still closed and families are demanding works: the last thing Education said

Following the complaints and after carrying out an inspection, the Provincial Education Council (CPE) issued a statement last May 30.

In it, it is explained that the area of ​​School Maintenance “He had to carry out a meticulous job to discover the origin of the problems in the school’s electrical system”. As a result of this, “it was found that an adjoining high-consumption store was “hanging” at the service of the educational building.”

This irregularity forced the implementation of a work plan to address the repairs necessary in electrical installations and regularize them.

In this instance, it was the Plottier Electric Cooperative, it also proposed sectorization works of the electrical installation, rewiring and the placement of grounding. In total these tasks will require “12 days”.

This explanation did not satisfy the families of School 234, since according to what they explained, electricity is not the only thing that is not working. “The school does not have heating, because the boilers do not work properly and there are other structural failures that we have already noted,” commented.

The students made posters to place on the gates and walls of School 234. Photo: Courtesy

news news–summary news–55-81″>



