Nationwide wheat gradually enters concentrated harvesting period

Our newspaper, Zhengzhou, June 1st (Reporters Gao Yuncai and Chang Qin) After the rain, the sky cleared. In the wheat field of Liudian Town, Queshan County, Zhumadian City, Henan Province, harvesters shuttled back and forth, and the machines roared. “Farming time waits for no one, hurry up and work in the fields!” said Liu Jianxin, a cross-district operator from Chizhi Village, Xinle City, Hebei Province. With the harvester moving at a constant speed, the wheat grains were continuously sent into the transport vehicle, and entered the field at 8:00 in the morning. Before noon, the more than 20 mu of wheat fields were all harvested.

At present, the country’s wheat has gradually entered the intensive harvest period. In late May, large-scale continuous rainfall occurred in the northern winter wheat region, which had a certain impact on the summer harvest. In response to the continuous rainy weather, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs issued an emergency notice, requiring relevant provinces to do a good job in harvesting and drying wheat. All localities have taken active actions, scientific scheduling, precise docking, accelerated the progress of rush harvesting, and made every effort to ensure that the summer grain particles returned to the warehouse.

According to the dispatch of wheat machine harvesting by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, as of 17:00 on June 1, more than 57 million mu of winter wheat has been harvested nationwide, with nearly 20% of the progress. Hubei and Sichuan are coming to an end, Anhui and Henan are over 20% in progress, Jiangsu is over 10% in progress, and Shaanxi is nearly 10% in progress.

Summer grain production is the first season of annual grain production, and summer grain production accounts for 1/4 of the total annual grain production. This year, the national summer harvest winter wheat planting area is more than 330 million mu, which is a steady increase over the previous year.

In order to strive for a bumper harvest of summer grain, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs organized a study and judgment on the production situation, requiring relevant provinces to check each field one by one and rush to drain the accumulated water in the fields in time. For North China and other places where the wheat is still in the grain filling stage, continue to implement the full coverage of “one spray and three defenses” to minimize disaster losses. According to wheat maturity, harvesting progress and weather changes, scientifically dispatch mechanical harvesting. Find out the demand for grain drying, mobilize various forces, use various types of grain drying machinery, do your best to dry and dry, and reduce losses and mildew. Strengthen investigation and disposal, organize grain purchase enterprises to purchase according to the degree of germination, and prevent sales difficulties.

“Central Plains granary” Henan has taken key measures to seize the opportunity and organize rush harvesting. On May 30, the provincial finance department allocated an emergency fund of 200 million yuan for wheat drying. In order to ensure the income of wheat farmers, the Provincial Department of Finance issued a notice requiring all agricultural insurance insurance agencies to do their best to settle wheat insurance claims. The province has made good use of the existing 170,000 wheeled harvesters and more than 30,000 crawler harvesters, strengthened linkages between provinces, cities and counties, brought into play the advantages of the market-oriented cooperation mechanism of agricultural machinery cooperatives, and maximized the effectiveness of agricultural machinery and equipment. “The entire province is doing its best to ensure the rush to harvest summer grain, and it is expected that the wheat harvest will basically end around June 15,” said Sun Weifeng, director of the Henan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Wheat in Anhui Province has been harvested from south to north. The province has strengthened regional cooperation and established 122 emergency harvesting operation service teams to implement rush harvesting and drying equipment to ensure the return of summer grain grains to warehouses. During the “Three Summers” period, Anhui plans to invest about 200,000 combine harvesters, and the yield rate is expected to be above 98.5%, and strive to basically complete the wheat harvesting task in about 10 days.

The wheat is ripe for a long time, and the most important thing is to fight for it. On the front line of summer grain production, all regions and departments implement various tasks, party members and cadres help wheat harvest, professional service teams fight across regions, farmers go all out and work together to win the initiative for a good summer grain harvest.