Weather Service expects thunderstorms in these regions

Even in midsummer thunderstorms are inevitable. In Bavaria, there should be a violent crash in several regions this week. The overview.

On Tuesday, the sun will appear again and again between the clouds in Bavaria. Scattered showers are to be expected, especially in the southern half of Bavaria, and thunderstorms can also occur in the afternoon. Otherwise the risk of showers remains low. The maximum temperatures are between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius.

During the night of Wednesday, showery or thundery rain will spread from the southwest in some areas. Apart from that, however, it will remain mostly only slightly cloudy. Temperatures drop to lows of between 16 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday. In the course of the day, however, the precipitation is increasingly retreating to the south, so that more sunshine can be expected. The temperatures rise to 20 to 26 degrees. The wind will freshen up and, apart from the thunderstorms, can sometimes blow strongly gusty from the west.

In the night of Thursday there is again the possibility of showery or rainy weather with some thunderstorms near the Alps and possibly also in other regions of southern Bavaria. The temperatures range between 14 and 7 degrees.

The risk of thunderstorms in the south will soon increase significantly

On Thursday, the risk of showers and thunderstorms will increase, especially in the southern part of Bavaria. In addition to cumulus clouds, sunshine is also expected at times for a longer period of time. The maximum values ​​are between 21 and 26 degrees. The wind usually blows weak to moderate from a westerly to north-westerly direction. At night, temperatures drop to 13 to 7 degrees.

On Friday, Bavaria often shows its sunny side in addition to loose clouds. Only in the Alps and in the Bavarian Forest is there a low risk of showers. The maximum temperatures reach summery warm to hot values ​​between 25 and 30 degrees. The wind will be weak to moderate and can occasionally pick up a bit, mainly from the east.

Saturday night will be mostly clear or only slightly cloudy. Temperatures drop to 17 to 9 degrees, with the lowest values ​​expected in Oberallgäu.

