Weather: somewhat cold, in an autumnal week and without rain

Weather: somewhat cold, in an autumnal week and without rain

A cool week without rain It is expected in the Federal Capital and its surroundings, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN). Especially on Monday the cold will be felt quite a bit in the early hours of the day, so the weather will be quite close to normal in winter. However, as the days go by, the thermal marks will increase to accommodate and stay at a maximum of 20 degrees, but that will only be spontaneous.

In this way, it seems that little by little the “summer” days that existed until a short time ago will disappear and it will be more like an autumn that will gradually give way to the cold.

For this Sunday, somewhat to partially cloudy skies and southeast winds rotating north are expected, with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees and a maximum of 14, so it will be the coolest day of the week.

On Monday, mostly cloudy skies are forecast, northerly winds and thermal marks will range from 6 to 15 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are announced for Tuesday, northerly winds and thermometers will be between 10 and 17 degrees.

Already on Wednesday partly cloudy skies and northwesterly winds shifting to the north are expected, with a minimum temperature of 12 degrees and a maximum of 20. Meanwhile, on Thursday partly cloudy skies are expected, westerly winds rotating to the northwest and the thermal marks will go from 12 to 21 degrees.

On Friday, mostly cloudy to cloudy skies are announced, northerly winds and thermometers will be between 15 and 21 degrees, which is why it is forecast as the “warmest” day of the week. And for next Saturday, mostly cloudy skies and southeasterly winds are expected, with a minimum temperature of 13 degrees and a maximum of 19.

