Kim Min-jae digested 78 minutes against Bologna… Last game in Italy? :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Correspondent Dae-ro Park = Min-jae Kim (Napoli), who is playing in Italian professional football, played 78 minutes against Bologna. Kim Min-jae missed the next game, the final game of the league, due to the accumulation of warnings. Amid rumors of a transfer to the English Premier League, there is a possibility that this match will be the last game Kim Min-jae played in Italy.

Napoli drew 2-2 in an away game against Bologna in the 37th round of Italian professional soccer Serie A held at Stadio Renato Dalara in Bologna, Italy on the 28th (Korean time).

Napoli, which had already confirmed the league championship, maintained first place in the league with 87 points from 27 wins, 6 draws and 4 losses. Bologna is in 11th place in the league with 13 wins, 12 draws and 12 losses with 51 points.

Kim Min-jae broke the pulse of Bologna’s attack from the beginning of the first half of the game. Kim Min-jae checked the opponent’s main gun, Arnautovic.

Victor Osimen scored the opening goal in the 14th minute of the first half. Bologna goalkeeper Ukash Skorupski accidentally stole the kicked ball, and Osimen easily shook the net.

Kim Min-jae received a warning in the 38th minute of the first half when he was leading 1-0, and due to the cumulative number of warnings (5), he was unable to play against Sampdoria, the final match of the league, on the 5th of next month.

Kim Min-jae played the role of starting a counterattack well in this game. Kim Min-jae delivered an accurate pass to his teammate who was running to his side.

In the 8th minute of the second half when Napoli was leading 1-0, Osimen scored an additional goal. Bartosh Beresinski put a penetrating pass to Osimen, who shook the net with a low and quick right-footed shot.

There was also a scene where Kim Min-jae made a passing mistake and protested against manager Spalletti, who pointed it out to him.

Napoli allowed a goal to Bologna Luis Ferguson in the 17th minute of the second half and was chased 2-1.

Kim Min-jae was replaced by Joao Jejus in the 33rd minute of the second half and left the ground.

After Kim Min-jae was missing, Napoli conceded an equalizer. In the 39th minute of the second half, in a corner kick attack, Bologna Lorenzo de Silvestri shook the net with his head. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

