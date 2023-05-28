Second Marquetalia apparently honored the founding of the extinct FARC

An event flyer for the meeting reportedly from Caracas, Venezuela, where the Second Marquetalia commemorated the founding of the extinct FARC, said the flyer said it would take place in a parish in the capital of the sister nation.

The bombardment of the national air force to the region known as the Republic of Marquetalia, which corresponded to a rural area of ​​the district of Gaitana, in the municipality of Planadas in Tolima, in May 1964, was one of the historical facts used by the extinct guerrilla of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to justify the armed struggle.

Semana magazine assured that a flyer inviting the event established that said celebration was held on Saturday, May 27, in the capital of the sister country, in the sector known as La Cañada, and in a square that bears the name of the former chief of that guerrilla: Manuel Marulanda Vélez.

Photos are taken with a drone as it flies over the formations and marches in which the rebels participated that day in the video that the insurgents uploaded to the internet. A man who calls himself Manuel Enrique Marulanda reads a communiqué in which they remember the past of the extinct guerrilla.

“We are fed up with your repression, your state paramilitarism, your false positives, your Uribes, Duques, Pastranas, Santos and Gavirias. They do not even want to pass through Congress social reforms that may be the first shred of relief from the cruel lashes of politics that we have endured since the death of the Liberator,” he says in the video.

After the dissemination of the video of the act of the insurgents, the opposition senator from the Democratic Center, María Fernanda Cabal, rejected that the neighboring country continue to give shelter to the subversives.