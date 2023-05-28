Home » 2023 USFL odds Week 7: Betting lines, spreads, results
Sports

by admin
The Birmingham Stallions got the revenge they waited four weeks for.

The defending United States Football League champion Stallions knocked off the New Orleans Breakers 24-20 on Saturday to improve to 5-2 and hold onto first place in the South Division.

The Breakers (4-3) threw the division into turmoil by beating the Stallions 45-31 in Week 3.

[RELATED: USFL playoff picture]

In another key South Division contest, two of the hottest USFL teams meet on Sunday when the Houston Gamblers (4-2) put their four-game winning streak on the line when they play at the 3-3 Memphis Showboats, who have won three in a row.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming games from a gambling perspective. Here’s everything you need to know about the league’s odds for Week 7 — the point spreads, moneylines, total Over/Unders and betting results at FOX Bet.

All times ET

SUNDAYS GAMES

Houston Gamblers (4-2) at Memphis Showboats (3-3), 2:30 p.m., USA
Point spread: Gamblers -3.5 (Gamblers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Showboats cover)
Moneyline: Gamblers -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Showboats +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Gamblers

NEW

Memphis Showboats

MEM

Michigan Panthers (2-3) vs. New Jersey Generals (2-3) at Canton, Ohio, 5:30 p.m., FS1 and FOX Sports App
Point spread: Generals -6.5 (Generals favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Generals -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Panthers +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

COMPLETED GAMES

Birmingham Stallions 24, New Orleans Breakers 20
Point spread: Stallions (-1.5) cover by winning by more than 1.5 points (4)
Moneyline: Stallions win as -133 favorites (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Breakers were +105 underdogs (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: Under 45.5 points scored by both teams combined (44)

Birmingham Stallions

BHAM

New Orleans Breakers

NO

Philadelphia Stars 37, Pittsburgh Maulers 31
Point spread: Stars (+2.5) cover by winning outright
Moneyline: Stars win as +115 underdogs (bet $10 to win $21.50 total); Maulers were -149 favorites (bet $10 to win $16.71 total)
Total scoring over/under: Over 39.5 points scored by both teams combined (68)

