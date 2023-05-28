2023 USFL odds Week 7: Betting lines, spreads, results

The Birmingham Stallions got the revenge they waited four weeks for.

The defending United States Football League champion Stallions knocked off the New Orleans Breakers 24-20 on Saturday to improve to 5-2 and hold onto first place in the South Division.

The Breakers (4-3) threw the division into turmoil by beating the Stallions 45-31 in Week 3.

In another key South Division contest, two of the hottest USFL teams meet on Sunday when the Houston Gamblers (4-2) put their four-game winning streak on the line when they play at the 3-3 Memphis Showboats, who have won three in a row.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming games from a gambling perspective. Here’s everything you need to know about the league’s odds for Week 7 — the point spreads, moneylines, total Over/Unders and betting results at FOX Bet.

All times ET

SUNDAYS GAMES

Houston Gamblers (4-2) at Memphis Showboats (3-3), 2:30 p.m., USA

Point spread: Gamblers -3.5 (Gamblers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Showboats cover)

Moneyline: Gamblers -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Showboats +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Gamblers NEW -3.0

-167

o42.5

Memphis Showboats MEM +3.0

+130

u42.5



Michigan Panthers (2-3) vs. New Jersey Generals (2-3) at Canton, Ohio, 5:30 p.m., FS1 and FOX Sports App

Point spread: Generals -6.5 (Generals favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Generals -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Panthers +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

COMPLETED GAMES

Birmingham Stallions 24, New Orleans Breakers 20

Point spread: Stallions (-1.5) cover by winning by more than 1.5 points (4)

Moneyline: Stallions win as -133 favorites (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Breakers were +105 underdogs (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: Under 45.5 points scored by both teams combined (44)

Birmingham Stallions BHAM -1.5

-154

o45.5

New Orleans Breakers NO +1.5

+120

u45.5



Philadelphia Stars 37, Pittsburgh Maulers 31

Point spread: Stars (+2.5) cover by winning outright

Moneyline: Stars win as +115 underdogs (bet $10 to win $21.50 total); Maulers were -149 favorites (bet $10 to win $16.71 total)

Total scoring over/under: Over 39.5 points scored by both teams combined (68)

