as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you’re blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry. here is a useful link on the subject of rules and measures in the field of art and culture.

the concert calendar is bursting at the seams! so recommendations are probably desirable, right? those who were able to get tickets can meet up at the gasometer on monday at “king gizzard & the lizard wizard“ to marvel at! “xing” is one of the most exciting artists in the country – on wednesday you can see her in the general store! the well-known “robbie williams” is not only a guest twice this week in the stadthalle, but also presents his electronic project “air house“ in the prater sauna – wow! By the way, it will also be really nice on Friday at “simple“ at porgy & bess! and which gigs you should also take a look at: “bad weed” in the window 99, “elena program‘ at club1019, and ‘lex candy„, „palff” as well as “combat beach“ in the rhiz!

hard facts:

13.03.2023 / king gizzard & the lizard wizard / gasometer (fb-event)

13.03.2023 / attila / sene (fb-event)

13.03.2023 / deströyer 666 / viper room (fb-event)

13.03.2023 / call me karizma / flex (fb-event)

14.03.2023 / plini / flex (fb-event)

14.03.2023 / mira, lia nell / cafe carina (fb-event)

14.03.2023 / msmc, casi-o-ton u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)

14.03.2023 / the 69 eyes / szene (fb-event)

14.03.2023 / badmomzjay / arena (fb-event)

14.03.2023 / farid / simm city (fb-event)

15.03.2023 / ro bergmann, le:la / chelsea (fb-event)

15.03.2023 / xing / kramladen (fb-event)

15.03.2023 / willi landl u.a. / loop (fb-event)

15.03.2023 / holding absence u.a. / arena (fb-event)

15.03.2023 / the damned / arena (fb-event)

03/16/2023 / robbie williams / stadthalle (fb event)

16.03.2023 / lufthaus / pratersauna (fb-event)

16.03.2023 / bad weed u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

16.03.2023 / follow the zebra, fiesta forever / chelsea (fb-event)

16.03.2023 / antonio rampazzo / b72 (fb-event)

16.03.2023 / fraunz / kramladen (fb-event)

16.03.2023 / mimi webb / flex (fb-event)

16.03.2023 / solo together: lukas kranzelbinder, mona matbou riahi / radio culture house (fb event)

03/17/2023 / robbie williams / stadthalle (fb event)

17.03.2023 / syml / porgy & bess (fb-event)

17.03.2023 / leap, the morphine pilgrims / b72 (fb-event)

17.03.2023 / jacob lee, josh savage / chelsea (fb-event)

17.03.2023 / degradation of ua / cafe carina (fb-event)

17.03.2023 / manic days, lifeline break / loop (fb-event)

17.03.2023 / lex candy, palffi, combat beach / rhiz (fb-event)

17.03.2023 /le_mol, drive air/kramladen (fb-event)

17.03.2023 / mary jane’s soundgarden, elena shirin / club 1019 (fb-event)

17.03.2023 / bloodywood lake malice / arena (fb-event)

18.03.2023 / truckfighters u.a. / arena (fb-event)

18.03.2023 / brand, pfarre, parasite dreams / cafe carina (fb-event)

18.03.2023 / jack and the weatherman / rhiz (fb-event)

18.03.2023 / kinetical & p.tah, abby lee tee / kramladen (fb-event)

18.03.2023 / loredana / gasometer (fb-event)

18.03.2023 / believed dead etc. / scene (fb event)

18.03.2023 / rainbow kitten surprise / flex (fb-event)

18.03.2023 / crystal f / fluc (fb-event)

19.03.2023 / spiderweb, dragon / chelsea (fb event)

19.03.2023 / sbäm fest: mudfight, dynamo mühlschüttel / cafe carina (fb-event)

19.03.2023 / finch / gasometer (fb-event)

19.03.2023 / teuterekordz / flex (fb-event)

