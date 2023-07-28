week preview kw 30 – wienkonzert.com

july is almost over but there is no end of concerts in sight – good thing!

in the coming week, a large part of the music happening will take place at karlsplatz – because the “popfest“ will be on the stage(s) from thursday to sunday with free admission! a few highlights: “salo” on Thursday, “pressyes‘ on Friday and ‘great spotted woodpecker“ on saturday on the lake stage!

Aside from the pop festival, there are still a few recommendable gigs: treat yourself, for example, to “emma ruth rundle“ at porgy & bess and immerse yourself in a wild roller coaster ride through different worlds of sound. who prefers beautiful, quiet music to cry: “philip poisel“ plays in the open air area of ​​the arena on wednesday! it will be funnier on friday in scene soundgarden when bands like “yokohom“ play with free entry! not to forget the “cultural summer“ is also still available (until mid-august!) – we recommend visiting “sakura“ in Herderpark and at “kimyan law“ at the water tower in favorites.

vienna concert wishes you a lot of fun! enjoy the wide range of music in vienna!

hard facts:

24.07.2023 / authority zero / chelsea (fb-event)

24.07.2023 / infected rain u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

25.07.2023 / emma ruth rundle / porgy & bess (fb-event)

07/25/2023 / intimate spray / museum quarter (fb event)

25.07.2023 / reno divorce u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

26.07.2023 / philipp poisel / arena open air (fb-event)

26.07.2023 / lawrenco u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

26.07.2023 / defused, white dog suicide / venster99 (fb-event)

26.07.2023 / rammstein / ernst happel stadium (fb event)

27.07.2023 / rammstein / ernst happel stadium (fb event)

07/27/2023 / pop festival / around karlsplatz (fb event)

27.07.2023 / speedway, existence / venster99 (fb-event)

07/27/2023 / pirates days summer party / scene soundgarden (fb event)

07/28/2023 / pop festival / around karlsplatz (fb event)

28.07.2023 / electric limbs u.a. / loop (fb-event)

28.07.2023 / fyn, train to vienna, yokohomo / scene soundgarden (fb event)

07/29/2023 / pop festival / around karlsplatz (fb event)

29.07.2023 / down to earth explorers / kramladen (fb-event)

07/29/2023 / cultural summer: sakura / herderpark (event)

30.07.2023 / pop festival / around karlsplatz (fb event)

30.07.2023 / dead 77, los flixs / chelsea (fb-event)

07/30/2023 / cultural summer: kimyan law / water tower favorites (event)

