week preview kw 33 – wienkonzert.com

help, summer slump! middle of august and the concert selection is not as plentiful as usual…

ok, i’ll correct you, yes, the whole week is rather less busy except on monday, you’re really spoiled for choice: for example “lime cordial“ im flex, „destroy boys” in the fluc and the “osees“ in the arena. all highly recommended!

if you like trash, go to the “ on saturday90ies super show” on the Kaiserwiese and if you like Austrian music, you can make a pilgrimage to the “cinema like never before” in the Augarten on Sunday and watch the “nino from vienna‘ live, and on top of that there’s also the film ‘vienna calling’.

also an absolute must-attend this week: the “fm4 frequency festival“ in st. polish! all insider band tips for the festival can be found here. pssst: on the red bull stage on saturday there is an absolute top indie program!

hard facts:

14.08.2023 / lime cordiale / flex (fb-event)

14.08.2023 / shallig, bonjourtropfen / szenesoundgarden (fb event)

14.08.2023 / destroy boys / fluc (fb-event)

14.08.2023 / osees / arena (fb-event)

14.08.2023 / rocket dogs u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

15.08.2023 / syberia u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

15.08.2023 / bleached halos / kramalden (fb-event)

16.08.2023 / knocked loose / flex (fb-event)

16.08.2023 / honestly u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

17.08. – 19.08.2023 / fm4 frequency festival / vaz st. pölten (fb-event)

08/18/2023 / the red boys and others / general store (fb event)

18.08.2023 / 20 years of noisecamp / rhiz (fb event)

18.08.2023 / mary broadcast u.a. / szene soundgarden (fb-event)

08/18 – 19.08.2023 / ottakringer vinyl & music summer nights / ottakringer brewery (FB event)

19.08.2023 / lustfinger / chelsea (fb-event)

19.08.2023 / 90ies super show / kaiserwiese (fb-event)

19.08.2023 / compulsory date among others / scene soundgarden (fb event)

20.08.2023 / acid king u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

08/20/2023 / meidlinger brandy duo / scene soundgarden (fb-event)

08/20/2023 / the nino from vienna / cinema like never before augarten (fb event)

